Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Why Gold And Silver Prices Could Retreat Next Week


2026-01-12 02:04:55
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Every year in January, the BCOM (Bloomberg Commodity Index) conducts commodity rebalancing to ensure that no single commodity within the index accounts for more than 15% of the total value of the index. This rebalancing could result in the prices of gold and silver declining as BCOM sells part of their silver and gold holdings in order to lower their share of the index.

Hsueh says January 2025 was exceptional because the price of gold rose while the index sold some holdings during the rebalancing event. That said, investors and companies like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) linked to gold and silver will be following the rebalancing...

MENAFN12012026000224011066ID1110588351



