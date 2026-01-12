Techmediabreaks A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Expands Into Toy Retail With Smart Cart Orders From Toys“R” Us Israel And The Red Pirate

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) announced its expansion into the toy retail sector with purchase orders totaling 2,000 smart carts from Toys“R” Us Israel and The Red Pirate, two leading Israeli toy retail chains, under 60-month agreements with a minimum contract value of $15 million, excluding additional retail media revenues. Deployment is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026, marking A2Z Cust2Mate first entry into a new retail vertical and highlighting the versatility of its smart cart platform, which enables real-time shopper engagement, personalized promotions, and in-cart retail media monetization while providing retailers and brands with actionable insights into customer behavior and campaign performance under a shared advertising revenue model.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits.

