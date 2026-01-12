Miningnewsbreaks Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP OTCQB: NOPFF) Confirms Murdock Mountain Heavy Metal Assays Well Below Organic Fertilizer Limits

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP; OTCQB: NOPFF) reported that heavy metal contaminant assays from the Upper Phosphatic Zone at its Murdock Mountain project returned results well below maximum allowable thresholds under AAPFCO's SUIP #25 standards, which are widely used by U.S. states and organic certifiers to assess fertilizer safety. Weighted-average results for key metals, including arsenic, cadmium, mercury, lead, and zinc, were materially below limits applicable to rock phosphate containing 10% P2O5, supporting eligibility for Organic Fertilizer Certification under USDA National Organic Program guidelines. Management said the results validate the project's proof of concept by demonstrating consistent P2O5 grades and thicknesses alongside low contaminant levels, positioning the Upper Phosphatic Zone as a differentiated, organically certifiable phosphate resource with scale and continuity suitable for further resource development and expanded drilling.

About Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

About MiningNewsWire

