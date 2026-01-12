Investment Minister, Swiss Ambassador Discuss Deepening Economic, Investment Ties

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with Switzerland's Ambassador to Cairo, Andreas Baum, and his accompanying delegation to explore ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation. The meeting also reviewed recent developments in Egypt's business climate and economic reform agenda, as well as preparations for the Egyptian-Swiss Economic Forum scheduled to be held later this month in Cairo.

During the talks, El-Khatib outlined recent advances in Egypt's monetary, fiscal, and trade policies aimed at reinforcing macroeconomic stability, enhancing the investment environment, and boosting business confidence. He noted that these measures are expected to support higher inflows of foreign direct investment and promote growth in external trade.

The minister explained that the government is implementing a comprehensive structural reform program focused on modernizing legislative and regulatory frameworks, upgrading infrastructure, and accelerating digital transformation. These reforms, he said, are guided by clear performance indicators to ensure equal opportunities across sectors and strengthen the economy's foundations for sustainable growth.

El-Khatib highlighted digital transformation as a cornerstone of the reform agenda, underscoring Egypt's growing competitiveness as an investment destination, supported by its strategic location, large market potential, and ongoing economic reforms.

He also reviewed cooperation with Swiss companies operating in Egypt, noting their strong emphasis on knowledge transfer, industrial localization, and increasing local content. The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to deepening partnerships with the private sector and fostering a supportive environment for expansion and production, particularly in high value-added industrial and service sectors.

El-Khatib further stressed that the current phase reflects a clear direction toward improving the management of state assets and expanding the role of the private sector through the application of good governance principles and broader partnership opportunities with investors, while maintaining economic stability through a gradual and balanced implementation approach.

He added that the upcoming Egyptian-Swiss Economic Forum will provide a high-level platform for direct dialogue between government officials and the business community. The forum aims to showcase investment opportunities, review economic policies, and host sector-focused sessions in areas including industry, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and engineering, helping translate dialogue into tangible, implementable projects.

For his part, Ambassador Baum emphasized the strong interest of Swiss companies in the Egyptian market, describing Egypt as a promising regional hub for investment and expansion, particularly in light of ongoing reforms and improving business indicators. He reaffirmed Swiss companies' commitment to expanding their investments and strengthening partnerships with the Egyptian private sector.

The ambassador also expressed appreciation for the Egyptian government's efforts to support investment and improve the business environment, noting that the meeting reflected a shared vision to deepen economic and trade cooperation and build on existing partnerships in a manner that serves mutual interests and supports sustainable economic growth in both countries.