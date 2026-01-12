Tawjihi Exam To Go Ahead Tuesday As Scheduled, Says Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 12 (Petra) - The Ministry of Education said the General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) scheduled for Tuesday will be held on time, with no postponement, despite a weather depression expected to affect the kingdom starting on Tuesday.The ministry's spokesperson, Mahmoud Hyasat, said the ministry will take measures during rainy conditions, including providing heating inside examination halls for secondary school students, to ensure an appropriate examination environment and suitable psychological conditions to allow students to sit the exam with ease.He added that the ministry has instructed exam supervisors to admit students to examination halls immediately upon arrival and not to gather them in outdoor courtyards due to prevailing weather conditions.About 53,000 male and female students from all streams will sit the exam on Tuesday, marking the tenth day of the examination period.