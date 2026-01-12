Gaziano Lineman Awards Finalists Announced

MENAFN - 3BL) The Gaziano Awards selection committee has selected the finalists for the 2025 Frank J. Gaziano High School Scholarship and Awards. The list of six finalists consists of three defensive linemen and three offensive linemen from high schools across the state. Two winners will be announced Friday, January 23, 2026. The winners receive a trophy and $5,000, funded by National Distributors. Four runners-up will receive a trophy and $1,000, funded by KeyBank.

The Gaziano Awards are the largest high school scholarships of their kind in the country and honor the memory of the late Frank J. Gaziano, a college All-American and professional football player who founded National Distributors Inc. in South Portland.

Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Offensive Lineman Finalists:

Joe Hayden – Mt. Blue High School

Joe Hayden of Mt. Blue High School has been a four-year starter and two-year team captain. On the field, Hayden demonstrated leadership, discipline and consistency. In the classroom he maintained a 3.9 GPA and earned membership in the National Honor Society. Head Coach Craig Collins said,“Joseph is a natural leader whose work ethic set the standard for those around him. He exemplifies our core values-family first, then academics and then football-and serves as an exceptional role model for our younger athletes and entire school community.”

Collin Thompson – Thornton Academy

Collin Thompson of Thornton Academy was a three-year starter and senior captain. He helped lead the Trojans to consecutive state championships while maintaining a 3.66 GPA and earning recognition on the SMAA All-Academic Team. Athletic Director Lance Johnson said,“Collin is a kind person and a great teammate who personifies the characteristics educators and coaches look for in young adults. His humility, sense of humor and leadership have a positive impact on everyone around him.”

Colin Haigh – Portland High School

Colin Haigh of Portland High School was named the SMAA Class A North Offensive Lineman of the Year. Haigh balanced his athletic achievements with academic excellence, maintaining a 94 GPA while completing four Advanced Placement courses and eleven Honors courses. Head Coach Nick Cliche stated,“Colin is consistently reliable, accountable and dedicated in everything he does. His work ethic in the classroom and commitment to volunteering with youth football and local community events speak volumes about his character.”

Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Defensive Lineman Finalists:

Griffin Faulkner – Old Town High School

Griffin Faulkner was a dominant force on the defensive line. Faulkner complemented his athletic success with academic excellence, maintaining a 95.7 GPA while completing four Advanced Placement courses and serving as a mentor to youth players in his community. Head Coach David Gross said,“Griffin represents Old Town High School with pride, humility and heart. He consistently takes the initiative to support younger teammates and strengthen our team culture, truly exemplifying the values of this prestigious award.”

John Havu V – Bonny Eagle High School

John Havu V was a nose guard who played through significant injury, displaying resilience and leadership as a team captain. He maintained a 4.04 weighted GPA, earned SMAA All-Academic honors and demonstrated exceptional toughness both on and off the field. Head Coach Kevin Cooper said,“John's leadership set the tone for our program. His ability to battle through adversity without making excuses speaks volumes about his character, and he is a model of what a true student-athlete should be.”

Jangmin Lee – Thornton Academy

Jangmin Lee was a First Team All-Conference defensive tackle. Lee maintained a 3.98 GPA while completing five Advanced Placement courses and was a key contributor to Thornton Academy's 2025 State Championship team through his discipline, work ethic and attention to detail. Head Coach Kevin Kezal stated,“Jangmin is driven, dependable and relentlessly hardworking. He gives his best effort in every situation and has grown into a true difference-maker on the field and a respected leader within our program.”

About the Gaziano Awards

The Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Awards serve as a living tribute to Frank Gaziano's legacy as an athlete, businessman and community leader. With continued support from National Distributors and KeyBank, the program recognizes student-athletes who demonstrate perseverance, discipline and integrity both on and off the field. Following final interviews, the 2025 Offensive and Defensive Lineman Award recipients will be announced in late January 2026.

For more information on the scholarship program, visit gazianolinemanawards.