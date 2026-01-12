Transport Ministry's App Enables Access To Services, Updates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport on Monday renewed its call for the public to make use of the Darb mobile application, a unified digital platform that allows users to access and manage a wide range of transport-related services across the country.

In a post on X, the ministry highlighted the application's features through its official social media platforms, aiming to raise public awareness of the services available via the app.

The 'Darb' application provides users with streamlined access to the ministry's services across multiple sectors, including maritime and land transport.

Through the platform, users can follow the ministry's latest news, announcements and events, as well as access information related to policies, regulations and ongoing initiatives.

The application allows users to log in securely through their National Authentication System (NAS) accounts, browse services by category, and submit or track applications electronically.

For maritime transport users, the platform offers services related to small vessels, including registration and management procedures. Land transport services cover a range of road and transport-related systems overseen by the ministry.

The application also features a dedicated news section, keeping users informed about ministerial activities, international engagements, trials of new transport technologies, and other developments in the transport sector.