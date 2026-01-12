Minister Of Labour Meets Jordanian Ambassador
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met on Monday with Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the State, HE Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi.
The two officials discussed the strong bilateral ties between Qatar and Jordan, exploring opportunities to further enhance cooperation, exchange expertise, and promote development across the labour sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment