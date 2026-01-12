Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Labour Meets Jordanian Ambassador

2026-01-12 02:02:09
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met on Monday with Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the State, HE Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi.

The two officials discussed the strong bilateral ties between Qatar and Jordan, exploring opportunities to further enhance cooperation, exchange expertise, and promote development across the labour sector.

