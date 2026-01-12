Germany, India Sign Declaration Of Intent To Enhance Security Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New Delhi: Germany and India signed a "Declaration of Intent" Monday aimed at strengthening security cooperation between the two countries, specifically including closer collaboration in their defence industries.

During a press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the signing of the declaration in Ahmedabad, Germany, Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for expediting the conclusion of negotiations on a free trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and India.

He anticipated the agreement would be signed by the end of January during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa to India.

He added that the two countries are working to create legal and organised pathways for Indian talent to migrate through dual training and study programs, as well as partnerships between universities and companies.

For its part, the German government stated in a press release that Merz, during his current visit to India, affirmed Berlin's desire for closer cooperation with New Delhi on security issues.

The statement also noted that Germany is working to prevent Indian companies from circumventing the restrictive measures imposed on Russia.

The government added that the two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in the fields of vital and rare earth minerals, artificial intelligence, and digitalisation, as well as in human capital development. Furthermore, they signed memoranda of understanding covering cooperation in health and innovation.



