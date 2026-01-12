Qatar Participates In 16Th Session Of IRENA Assembly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The State of Qatar participated in the 16th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The State of Qatar was represented in the meeting by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE, HE Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri and HE Sheikh Mishal bin Jabor Al-Thani, Senior Advisor for Energy Policy and International Relations in the Office of the CEO of QatarEnergy.