Qatar, United States Sign“Pax Silica” Declaration To Strengthen Cooperation In Advanced Technology

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and the United States of America signed the“Pax Silica” declaration Monday, January 12, 2026, in a strategic step aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in advanced technology fields and supply chain security, and supporting global economic stability and security. This reinforces the partnership between the two countries and contributes to building a more resilient and sustainable economic ecosystem.

Signed on behalf of Qatar was Minister of State for International Trade Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed and on behalf of the United States was US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment HE Jacob Heilbrunn. This signing reflects the shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in building secure and reliable technological supply chains, protecting critical resources, and ensuring the resilience and sustainability of global supply chains.

Qatar's accession to the“Pax Silica” initiative reflects alignment with its national priorities to establish itself as a regional and international hub in advanced technology and artificial intelligence, and to support the achievement of the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, which aims to develop a competitive and sustainable digital economy.

This declaration represents a qualitative addition to the Qatari-American partnership track and reflects Qatar's growing role as a trusted partner in global advanced technology alliances and an active contributor to building a more stable and sustainable economic and technological ecosystem.

Qatar's participation in this initiative contributes to expanding its international partnerships in semiconductors, advanced computing, cybersecurity, and digital technologies, enhancing its technical capabilities and supporting economic diversification.

“Pax Silica” is an international initiative led by the US Department of State, which was emphasised during 2024–2025. It aims to strengthen the security and resilience of supply chains for advanced technologies linked to the era of artificial intelligence, in partnership with a number of countries in Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. This supports innovation, protects critical technologies, and enhances the resilience and sustainability of global supply chains.

Minister of State for International Trade Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, also met with Chief Executive Officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation, HE Binh Black. During the meeting, they reviewed the existing cooperation relations between Qatar and the United States and discussed ways to enhance partnership in commercial and investment fields, contributing to the expansion of joint investment opportunities. They also discussed a number of topics of mutual interest and reaffirmed the importance of continued institutional coordination and strengthening cooperation in the coming period, in a way that achieves shared interests and supports economic partnerships between the two countries.