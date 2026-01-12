Ministry Of Education Launches Second Edition Of Hand In Hand Student Guidance Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, represented by the Department of Private Schools and Kindergartens, launched the second edition of the "Hand in Hand” Student Guidance Forum under the theme: "Towards a Safe and Cohesive Educational Community.”

The opening ceremony was attended by senior ministry officials, representatives of relevant national institutions, community leaders, school principals, and social and psychological specialists, as well as prominent sports figures.

The forum underscores the vital role of student guidance as a cornerstone of the modern educational system, supporting students' mental and social well-being, ensuring their protection within the school environment, and building on the successes of the first edition. The inaugural forum had resulted in the launch of the Student Guidance Handbook and the formation of a national advisory team that enhanced institutional collaboration among key stakeholders.

During this year's forum, the Ministry announced the expansion of the National Advisory Team for Student Guidance to include additional national bodies and institutions, such as the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, the Office of the Custodian Affairs at the Supreme Judiciary Council, the Cybersecurity, Criminal Investigation, and Juvenile Police Departments at the Ministry of Interior, the Family and Juvenile Prosecution Office, the Social Development Center, and the Psychological Clinics at Hamad Medical Corporation. This expansion aims to strengthen strategic partnerships, enhance awareness of preventive and therapeutic measures, and increase the level of support provided to students in private schools and kindergartens.

Director of the Department of Private Schools and Kindergartens and Acting Director of the Private Schools Licensing Department, Dr. Rania Mohammed, affirmed that student guidance is a fundamental pillar in building a safe and cohesive school environment. She emphasised its central role in supporting students psychologically and socially, ensuring their protection, and improving the quality of education through effective and integrated national partnerships.

Dr. Mohammed added that "Hand in Hand” Forum reflects the Ministry's vision for integrated collaboration among all relevant entities and highlights Qatar's commitment to developing the student guidance system and launching purposeful educational initiatives. Among these is the national "Baadi” campaign, which promotes positive behavior in line with societal values and national identity.

The forum also marked the launch of "Baadi” campaign to promote positive behavior in private schools and kindergartens. Inspired by Qatari heritage, the campaign targets students and their families, aiming to instill positive behavior as a consistent practice both inside and outside the school. It also seeks to encourage students committed to constructive educational practices and raise parental awareness of their role in supporting appropriate behavior. The campaign coincides with the near completion of the "Code of Conduct” document, which will serve as a reference for behavioral standards in private schools and kindergartens.

Additionally, the forum introduced the professional platform "Sanad”, which empowers social and psychological specialists to exchange expertise, discuss professional challenges, and provide support within an interactive learning community, thereby advancing guidance practices across the educational field.

The forum concluded with a reaffirmation that the protection and care of students is a shared national responsibility. It requires institutional and community cooperation to ensure a safe, supportive, and motivating educational environment, fostering informed generations capable of contributing effectively to achieving sustainable development goals and aligning with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's vision and Qatar National Vision 2030 for a cohesive, knowledge-based society.