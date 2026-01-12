MOI Wins Innovation In Media Campaigns Award At Government Communications Forum 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Interior (MOI), represented by the Public Relations Department, has won the Innovation in Media Campaigns Award at the Government Communications Office (GCO) Awards during the Government Communications Forum 2026, which saw wide participation from governmental and semi-governmental entities.

Director of the Government Communications Office, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani presented the award to Director of the Public Relations Department at the MOI Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah.

MOI earned this recognition for its innovative media messaging, integrated use of tools and platforms, and its effective outreach to diverse segments of society, enhancing public awareness on safety and prevention, and strengthening the overall efficiency of government communication.