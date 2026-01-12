4.6M Afs Check Dam Put Into Operation In Faryab

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) MAIMANA (Pajhwok):The Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE) has completed a check dam at a cost of more than 4.6 million afghanis in the northern province of Faryab.

The project was implemented with the aim of strengthening groundwater resources and providing irrigation for agricultural land.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said:“The construction of the Ajrim Ghalbala check dam in Almar district of Faryab, completed at a cost of 4,622,790 afghanis, has been put into operation in the presence of Mawlawi Mohiuddin Mubarez, Head of the Department of Water and Energy in Faryab, along with a number of other local officials.”

According to the statement, the project was contracted by the Ministry of Water and Energy to a domestic company, while supervision was carried out by officials from the Faryab Department of Water and Energy.

The ministry added that the project will help strengthen groundwater resources and will also facilitate irrigation for agricultural land.

hz/sa