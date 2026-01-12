Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ex-Journalist Among 5 Women Held In Criminal Case In Kunduz: Police

2026-01-12 02:01:41
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A former journalist, Nazira Rashidi, has been arrested along with four other women in connection with a criminal case in the northern Kunduz province, an official said on Monday.

Kunduz police spokesman Jumaddin Khaksar wrote on his X account that Rashidi's arrest was not related in any way to her work as a journalist.

He noted that she is not currently affiliated with any media outlet and added that Rashidi had previously worked as a reporter for a local radio station.

Khaksar said investigations into the case were ongoing and that the detainees would be referred to judicial authorities once inquiries are completed.
