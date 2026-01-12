Beer Institute Releases November 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with our policy of publishing an unofficial estimate of taxable removals each month, we would like to inform you of our November 2025 estimate of 10,000,000 barrels, for a decrease of 3.6% compared to November 2024 removals of 10,371,854.

Taxable Removals Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2024 2025 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,571,405 10,576,386 -8.6% -995,019 February 12,125,150 10,136,820 -16.4% -1,988,330 March 12,487,417 12,353,662 -1.1% -133,755 April 12,482,666 12,053,375 -3.4% -429,291 May 13,554,865 12,894,542 -4.9% -660,323 June 14,374,224 14,107,473 -1.9% -266,751 July 12,738,023 12,311,739 -3.3% -426,284 August 13,030,810 11,260,955 -13.6% -1,769,855 September 12,094,871 12,200,000 0.9% 105,129 October 11,442,533 11,000,000 -3.9% -442,533 November 10,371,854 10,000,000 -3.6% -371,854 YTD 136,273,818 128,894,952 -5.4% -7,378,866

The December 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on February 13, 2026.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers-an industry that supports nearly 2.42 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CONTACT: Caitlin Harder Beer Institute 2027372337...