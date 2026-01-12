New York Times Spotlights Georgian National Ballet Ahead Of Landmark Carnegie Hall Show Produced By Emolas Corporation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Georgian National Ballet“Sukhishvili” has been featured in a major New York Times profile ahead of its highly anticipated New York performances, including a landmark show at Carnegie Hall on January 17, followed by a special appearance at Brooklyn Monarch on January 18. The U.S. engagement is produced by Emolas Corporation, the global live-entertainment company bringing one of the world's most electrifying cultural institutions to American audiences.

In the feature, The New York Times describes the company as“just about the fastest-moving people on earth,” capturing the extraordinary athleticism, artistry, and cultural power of a dance tradition that dates back to antiquity. The article explores Georgia's ancient dance heritage, the Sukhishvili family legacy, and the company's singular blend of folk tradition and theatrical spectacle. It is an art form defined by explosive leaps, swordplay, spins on the knees, and dancers who perform on the tips of soft leather boots.

“Georgian dance, it's not only dance,” said Nino Sukhishvili, the company's director, in the article.“It is a reflection of our traditions and our history. It's part of our dignity. We Georgians want to make the world know who we are.”

Emolas Corporation is proud to serve as the producer of this U.S. tour, shepherding Sukhishvili's return to New York and its long-awaited Carnegie Hall debut. With more than 60 dancers and live musicians, the January 17 performance marks a major cultural moment for the city and for international performing arts.

The Times feature situates the tour within a broader historical and geopolitical context, underscoring how Georgian dance has long embodied resilience, national character, and cultural continuity. It also highlights New York's deep connection to Georgian culture, particularly in Brooklyn, where dance academies train young students to preserve the tradition across generations.

“The New York Times captured exactly what makes Sukhishvili extraordinary: this is not simply dance. It is history in motion,” said Salome Liluashvili-Parks, CEO of the Emolas Corporation.“We are honored to bring this company to New York and to produce a moment that bridges ancient tradition with a modern global audience.”

Founded in the aftermath of World War II, the Georgian National Ballet Sukhishvili has performed in more than 100 countries and remains one of the world's most celebrated dance companies. Its New York return continues a storied relationship with the city, including past appearances praised by the Times and celebrated by George Balanchine himself.

The Carnegie Hall debut on January 17 will feature the company's full-scale theatrical production, while the January 18 performance at Brooklyn Monarch offers a more intimate, cabaret-style program showcasing both traditional and contemporary works.

Tickets are available on the Carnegie Hall website, .

About The Georgian National Ballet“Sukhishvili”

Founded in 1945 by Iliko Sukhishvili and Nino Ramishvili, The Georgian National Ballet“Sukhishvili” has performed more than 10,000 shows across 90 countries, captivating audiences with its fusion of traditional Georgian folk dance and modern stagecraft. Recognized for its vibrant choreography, world-class musicians, and rich cultural storytelling, the ensemble is now directed by Nino Sukhishvili and Iliko Sukhishvili Jr., continuing an 80-year family legacy of artistic excellence.

About Emolas Corporation

Emolas Corporation is an international arts production and cultural development company dedicated to promoting global artistic exchange and elevating cross-cultural understanding. Through high-profile performances and partnerships, Emolas connects European and American creative communities to celebrate the transformative power of art and performance.

Media Contact:

Stephen Francy

Rubenstein Public Relations

...

(212) 805-3017