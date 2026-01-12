As Tributes To Bob Weir Pour In, Legendary Grateful Dead Concert Posters Head To Auction

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In the wake of global tributes honoring Bob Weir, heightened attention has turned to the Grateful Dead's enduring cultural and historical significance-and to a once-in-a-generation offering of the band's rarest and most famous concert posters, now crossing the auction block at ArtOfRock.

“These Grateful Dead concert posters are not just iconic images, they are primary source artworks from the dawn of psychedelia and the counter-culture movement,” explained Scott Tilson, founder of Art of Rock.“These are the finest quality specimens to ever appear at auction, and given their extreme rarity and historical importance, collectors tell us the potential for world record prices is very real.”

The online auction includes museum-caliber rarities from the Grateful Dead's most formative period, including:

1966 AOR 2.40 OP-1-Grateful Dead "Trips Festival" Acid Test Poster -Longshoremans Hall - CGC Graded 9.0

“This is the most important 1960's psychedelic concert poster ever created, for the most historically significant counter-culture event in history. Just a handful are known to exist in any condition and this is the finest quality specimen to ever appear at auction,” stated Tilson.

1966 FD-26 RP-3 - Grateful Dead "Skeleton & Roses" Poster -Avalon Ballroom -CGC Graded 9.9

"This is the single finest quality (FD-26 RP-3) specimen of THE most famous 1960's concert poster of all time! When the first printing disappeared immediately from the streets of San Francisco, a second and third printing were released just weeks later,” said Tilson.

1966 - AOR 2.188 OP-2 Grateful Dead S.F. State Acid Test Poster -CGC Graded 9

“This event was organized in by Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters, with music provided by The Grateful Dead. This Acid Test was a LSD fueled multi-media happening that provided a spark for a full scale counter-culture revolution that transformed our world forever. Just days after the event, LSD was outlawed,” Tilson says.

Many other classic concert posters and handbills from the era are up for bids including:

1968 BG 105 OP-1 -Jimi Hendrix "Flying Eyeball" Poster - Fillmore Auditorium & Winterland -CGC Graded 9.4

“This is a museum quality specimen of the most famous concert poster ever designed by the legendary artist, Rick Griffin, explains Tilson.“This issue currently holds the title for the most valuable 1960's psychedelic concert poster!”

“Each lot in the auction has been independently authenticated and graded by CGC,” added Tilson.“CGC is the trusted world leader in providing impartial, third-party expert opinions of collectibles, so collectors can bid with confidence,”

The auction is now open for bidding and closes January 15, 2026, at 9:00 PM ET.

To view the full catalog and place bids, visit ArtOfRock.