Grocery Ban' List: 12 States Where Your EBT Card Now Declines Soda And Snacks

Image Source: Shutterstock

If you use an EBT card to buy groceries, you might notice some of your favorite items suddenly getting declined at checkout. That's because a growing number of states are tightening the rules on what you can buy with SNAP benefits. The goal? To reduce purchases of sugary, processed foods and encourage healthier eating. While the debate over food freedom versus public health continues, these bans are already in effect in several states. Knowing where and what's banned can help you avoid surprises at the register.

What's Behind the New SNAP Restrictions?

The changes are part of the federal“Make America Healthy Again” initiative, which allows states to apply for waivers to restrict certain food categories. The USDA approved these waivers in late 2025, and implementation began on January 1, 2026. The targeted items include soda, candy, energy drinks, and even some desserts. Supporters argue that taxpayer-funded benefits shouldn't subsidize foods linked to obesity and diabetes. Critics, however, say the bans are paternalistic and disproportionately affect low-income families.

12 States Where EBT No Longer Covers Soda and Snacks

Here's the full list of states that have implemented SNAP junk food bans in 2026, along with what's restricted.

Image Source: Shutterstock

1. Indiana

Indiana was among the first to roll out the ban on January 1. SNAP users can no longer purchase soft drinks or candy. The state's Department of Health says the move aligns with efforts to reduce childhood obesity. Retailers have updated their systems to automatically block these items at checkout. Some stores are also offering discounts on fruits and vegetables to ease the transition.

2. Iowa

Iowa's restrictions go even further. In addition to soda and candy, EBT cards can't be used for chewing gum, trail mix with chocolate, or beverages with less than 50% juice. The state says it's targeting“empty calorie” items. SNAP recipients are encouraged to use Double Up Food Bucks for fresh produce. The changes have sparked mixed reactions from shoppers and grocers alike.

3. Nebraska

Nebraska's ban includes soda and energy drinks. The state's health department cited rising rates of Type 2 diabetes as a driving factor. SNAP users are still allowed to buy 100% fruit juice and unsweetened beverages. Retailers received training to help staff explain the changes to customers. The ban took effect on January 1.

4. Utah

Utah's restrictions focus primarily on sugary beverages. Soda and soft drinks are no longer eligible for purchase with SNAP. The state is also considering adding candy to the list later this year. Officials say the goal is to align SNAP purchases with federal dietary guidelines. Some local nonprofits are stepping in to provide alternative snack options.

5. West Virginia

West Virginia joined the first wave of states implementing the ban. SNAP users can no longer buy soda or candy. The state has one of the highest obesity rates in the country, which officials say justifies the move. Local food banks are preparing for increased demand. The ban has been met with both praise and protest.

6. Florida

Florida's ban begins in April 2026. It includes soda, energy drinks, candy, and prepared desserts. The state says the delay gives retailers time to update systems and inform customers. SNAP recipients will still be able to buy unsweetened snacks and whole foods. Advocacy groups are watching closely to see how the rollout unfolds.

7. Colorado

Colorado's ban also starts in April. The state is targeting soft drinks and candy. Officials say the move is part of a broader public health strategy. SNAP users are encouraged to use benefits at farmers' markets. The state is also expanding nutrition education programs.

8. Missouri

Missouri's restrictions mirror those in neighboring states. Soda, candy, and energy drinks are off the table. The ban is part of a pilot program that could expand in 2027. SNAP recipients are being offered coupons for healthier alternatives. The state is tracking health outcomes to measure impact.

9. North Dakota

North Dakota's ban includes soda and candy. The state has partnered with local grocers to promote healthy swaps. SNAP users can still buy flavored water and unsweetened tea. The ban took effect in January. Officials say early feedback has been“cautiously optimistic.”

10. South Carolina

South Carolina's restrictions are among the strictest. In addition to soda and candy, some snack cakes and sugary cereals are banned. The state is using federal funds to support nutrition education. SNAP users are encouraged to shop the perimeter of the store. The ban is already in effect.

11. Virginia

Virginia's ban includes soda, candy, and energy drinks. The state is also reviewing whether to add frozen desserts. SNAP recipients can still buy 100% juice and unsweetened snacks. Retailers have posted signs to alert customers. The ban began in January.

12. Tennessee

Tennessee rounds out the list with a ban on soda and candy. The state says it's prioritizing long-term health over short-term convenience. SNAP users are being offered incentives to buy fresh produce. Some lawmakers are pushing to expand the ban to include processed meats. The current restrictions are already in place.

What This Means for Your Grocery Budget

If you live in one of these 12 states, it's time to rethink your shopping list. While the bans may feel restrictive, they also open the door to healthier choices and new savings strategies. Look for Double Up Food Bucks programs, in-store produce discounts, and local food pantries offering snack alternatives. Staying informed is the best way to stretch your benefits and avoid checkout surprises. As more states consider similar bans, this trend could reshape how millions of Americans shop with SNAP.

