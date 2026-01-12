Bill Haase's New Book Helps Readers Rebuild Their Relationship With Money And Break Free From Financial Stress

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Financial stress is rarely about how much money a person makes. It is about how they think about money and the daily spending habits that quietly shape their financial reality. In his best-selling book, Our Mindset on Money: It's Easy to Control, So Why Don't We?, financial expert Bill Haase challenges readers to confront the dysfunctional relationship with money that often begins with a self-destructive financial mindset.

“This book is not about a budget, although a budget is important for understanding where wasteful spending is coming from,” says Haase.“This book is about understanding the incidental spending habits that hold you back, the nickel-and-dime spending that cripples your finances and leaves you in a constant state of living paycheck to paycheck."

Haase explains that most people avoid examining incidental spending because it feels insignificant and burdensome. Over time, however, those small, impulsive purchases quietly erode financial stability.

“No one wants to focus on incidental spending,” Haase says.“But in order to get ahead, people need to understand why they spend money the way they do, the mindset and the relationship they have with their finances.”

According to Haase, much of today's financial struggle is driven by emotional and image-based spending rather than genuine need.

“A lot of the time, people are spending money not because they need to, but because they are trying to buy an image and create the illusion of wealth,” he explains.“Americans are impulsive spenders, and predatory lending practices like buy-now-pay-later schemes feed that impulse. If you do not have the money now, how will you ever be able to pay it back, and the cycle continues.”

In Our Mindset on Money, Haase encourages readers to first identify where their money has historically gone, then confront the emotional triggers behind their spending habits. The book provides practical insights and strategies to break free from the financial doom loop created by unhealthy money beliefs and emotional spending. Haase also challenges readers to open the dialogue around money and take an honest look at their financial behaviors, a critical step toward lasting financial success.

“If money is so important,” Haase asks,“why is it so taboo to talk about it?”

At the core of the book is a universal question: "Are you living with intent or by default?" Haase emphasizes that income alone cannot solve financial problems if spending habits and mindset remain unchanged.

Haase concludes,“This is a cross-cultural message for anyone who wants to reduce financial stress and reclaim control over their financial future.”

Readers Share Their Enthusiasm

“Bill Haase's Our Mindset on Money is a must-read for anyone looking to build a strong foundation in financial literacy. Whether you are just stepping into adulthood or have recently come into money and feel unsure about how to manage it, this book offers a clear and empowering starting point.”

- Megan Hansen

About the Author

Bill Haase is a financial expert with more than 38 years of experience across Wall Street and Main Street, including 20 years in the Chicago trading pits. He has worked in loan underwriting at major banks, advised individuals and families on financial strategy, and, in 2004, became the first person in the United States to execute simultaneous side-by-side pit and computer trading. Haase is also a former radio host and upcoming podcast host focused on financial literacy and intentional living.

