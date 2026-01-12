The Original Doughbrik's Snacks Wavers Launches In Dubai With Special Event Featuring David Dobrik At Candylicious

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Original Doughbrik's Snacks Wavers has made its biggest global debut yet, launching inside Candylicious, the world's largest candy store, located in The Dubai Mall. Guests were treated to a spectacular Wavers shop-within-a-shop, offering an immersive experience where fans could sample all four craveable flavors, capture photos and videos, and meet Wavers co-founder and global digital creator David Dobrik, who co-founded the brand alongside respected snack entrepreneurs Adam Cohen and Jerry Bello, as well as his longtime YouTube team member Natalie Noel.

“It's so exciting to be able to now bring Wavers to Dubai and experience this incredible city with our partners at Candylicious, what an unbelievable experience." - David Dobrik, Co-Founder of The Original Doughbrik's Snacks

Attendees captured photos and videos, sampled all four craveable flavors – Late Night Pizza, Extra Cheesy, Spicy Pickle, and Hot Honey – and enjoyed Wavers' signature wavy crunch. Each serving contains only 140 calories, is non-GMO, free from artificial flavors and preservatives, and made with simple, recognizable ingredients.

Inspired by David Dobrik's passion for pizza, travel, and unforgettable food experiences, Wavers delivers a bold twist on snacking that is fun, shareable, and globally inspired. The Dubai launch marks the brand's first step into an international market, introducing snack lovers to flavors designed for a trend-conscious audience and pop-culture-driven food enthusiasts.

About Wavers

Wavers is a next-generation snack brand offering bold, pizza-inspired flavors with a signature wavy crunch. Designed for everyday enjoyment, Wavers delivers an elevated snacking experience made with quality ingredients and a passion for nostalgia and fun.

About Candylicious

Candylicious, located in The Dubai Mall, is the largest candy store in the Middle East and one of the world's most iconic destinations for confectionery and sweet treats. Offering a wide range of chocolates, candies, and novelty snacks from around the globe, Candylicious provides an immersive, family-friendly shopping experience where fun, flavor, and creativity meet.