Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market To Register Incremental Growth At A CAGR Of 4.9% During The Forecast Period (20252034) Delveinsight

The atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market in the 7MM is expected to show positive growth during the forecast period (2025–2034), mainly attributed to the launch of upcoming therapies such as Olpasiran (AMG 890) (Amgen/Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), Obicetrapib (TA-8995) (Newamsterdam Pharma/Menarini), Apabetalone (RVX000222) (Resverlogix), Pelacarsen (TQJ230) (Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Novartis), and others, and the increasing prevalence of ASCVD.

The market size for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease was found to be USD 23 billion in the leading markets in 2024.

The United States accounted for the largest atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease treatment market size, approximately 75% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2024, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of ASCVD across the 7MM were approximately 65 million, and this burden is projected to rise over the forecast period.

Key atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease companies, including Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Newamsterdam Pharma, Menarini, Resverlogix, LIB Therapeutics, Astrazeneca, Merck, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk, Dalcor Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Jiangsu Vcare Pharmaceutical Technology, and others, are actively working on innovative atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease drugs. Some of the key atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease therapies in clinical trials include Olpasiran (AMG 890), Obicetrapib (TA-8995), Apabetalone (RVX000222), Pelacarsen (TQJ230), Lerodalcibep (LIB-003), Laroprovstat (AZD0780), Enlicitide Decanoate (MK-0616), Maridebart Cafraglutide (MarTtide/AMG 133), Orforglipron (LY3502970), Muvalaplin (LY3473329), Retatrutide (LY3437943), Lepodisiran (LY3819469), Olezarsen, Milvexian (BMS-986177; JNJ-70033093), Ziltivekimab (COR 001), Dalcetrapib, Asundexian (BAY2433334), Zodasiran, Zilebesiran, Vicagrel, and others. These novel atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease therapies are anticipated to enter the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Sadaf Javed, Manager of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, commented:“While marketed therapies have cemented PCSK9 inhibition as a powerful intervention, uptake challenges have left room for innovation. This gap is now fueling a new wave of competition with oral, long-acting, and gene-editing approaches.”











Rising ASCVD Prevalence: In 2024, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of ASCVD across the 7MM was approximately 65 million, and this burden is projected to rise over the forecast period. Multiple factors influence the increase in diagnosed cases of ASCVD in the US. The growing elderly population heightens the number of people at risk, as age is a key risk factor for ASCVD. Furthermore, the prevalence of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol is on the rise.

Established PCSK9 mAbs and the Emergence of Inclisiran: PCSK9 inhibitors remain central to the management of high-risk ASCVD. Amgen's evolocumab (REPATHA) and Sanofi/Regeneron's alirocumab (PRALUENT) are both monoclonal antibodies that directly block circulating PCSK9 protein. In contrast to the PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), Novartis' inclisiran (LEQVIO), a first-in-class siRNA, has charted a different trajectory. Inclisiran was first approved in the EU in late 2020. Launch of Emerging ASCVD Drugs: The dynamics of the ASCVD market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Olpasiran (AMG 890) (Amgen/Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), Obicetrapib (TA-8995) (Newamsterdam Pharma/Menarini), Apabetalone (RVX000222) (Resverlogix), Pelacarsen (TQJ230) (Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Novartis), Lerodalcibep (LIB-003) (LIB Therapeutics), Laroprovstat (AZD0780) (Astrazeneca), Enlicitide Decanoate (MK-0616) (Merck), Maridebart Cafraglutide (MarTtide/AMG 133) (Amgen), Orforglipron (LY3502970) (Eli Lilly), Muvalaplin (LY3473329) (Eli Lilly), and others.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Analysis



The ASCVD therapeutic landscape is primarily centered on LDL-C–lowering agents, supported by lipid-modifying, antiplatelet, anti-inflammatory, and anticoagulant therapies across both primary and secondary prevention.

Beyond cholesterol management, antithrombotic and inflammation-targeting therapies play a critical role in ASCVD treatment across the 7MM.

AstraZeneca's ticagrelor (BRILINTA), approved in the US and EU in 2011, is indicated for:



Patients with acute coronary syndrome



Patients with a history of myocardial infarction

Secondary prevention through reduction of recurrent ischemic events

Low-dose colchicine (LODOCO, 0.5 mg) represents a newer inflammation-focused strategy:



Approved in the US in 2023 and increasingly adopted in Europe



Reduces major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with established ASCVD

Acts by targeting vascular inflammation rather than lipid levels

PCSK9 inhibition remains a cornerstone therapy for high-risk ASCVD patients:



Evolocumab (REPATHA, Amgen) and alirocumab (PRALUENT, Sanofi/Regeneron) are monoclonal antibodies that neutralize circulating PCSK9

Inclisiran (LEQVIO, Novartis) is a first-in-class siRNA therapy, approved in Europe in late 2020, offering a differentiated mechanism and dosing profile

Despite strong clinical validation, real-world adoption challenges for existing PCSK9 inhibitors have opened the door to next-generation therapies

Emerging approaches include oral agents, Long-acting injectables, and gene–editing–based strategies.

Several late-stage candidates are currently in Phase III development, including Obicetrapib, MK-0616, Lerodalcibep, Olpasiran, and others. These next-generation therapies aim to further lower LDL-C, reduce elevated Lp(a), and ultimately mitigate ASCVD risk across the 7MM.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Competitive Landscape

Some of the drugs in the ASCVD clinical trial landscape include Olpasiran (AMG 890) (Amgen/Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), Obicetrapib (TA-8995) (Newamsterdam Pharma/Menarini), Apabetalone (RVX000222) (Resverlogix), Pelacarsen (TQJ230) (Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Novartis), Lerodalcibep (LIB-003) (LIB Therapeutics), Laroprovstat (AZD0780) (Astrazeneca), Enlicitide Decanoate (MK-0616) (Merck), Maridebart Cafraglutide (MarTtide/AMG 133) (Amgen), Orforglipron (LY3502970) (Eli Lilly), Muvalaplin (LY3473329) (Eli Lilly), and others.

NewAmsterdam Pharma's Obicetrapib is a novel, highly selective cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor under development for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). The agent lowers LDL-C by blocking CETP activity, thereby reducing hepatic cholesterol levels, increasing LDL receptor expression, and enhancing LDL clearance. Preclinical studies have shown that CETP inhibition with obicetrapib significantly decreases LDL-C through these mechanisms. The drug is currently being investigated in a Phase III clinical trial.

Amgen's Olpasiran is an investigational small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy developed by Amgen for lowering elevated lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] levels in adults with ASCVD. It acts via RNA interference to suppress Lp(a) production in hepatocytes by specifically inhibiting its expression. Olpasiran is presently undergoing evaluation in a Phase III clinical trial.

Novo Nordisk's Ziltivekimab is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to address inflammation associated with cardiovascular disease by selectively inhibiting interleukin-6 (IL-6), a key pro-inflammatory cytokine. The therapy is currently in Phase III clinical development. Data presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Session indicate that ziltivekimab has shown encouraging reductions in multiple inflammatory and thrombotic biomarkers associated with atherosclerosis.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, commented:“The ASCVD clinical trial landscape is undergoing a notable transition, moving beyond traditional LDL-C–focused strategies toward more targeted, mechanism-based interventions for cardiovascular risk reduction. The advancement of late-stage candidates such as Amgen's olpasiran and Ionis/Novartis' pelacarsen highlights the increasing clinical and commercial emphasis on lipoprotein(a), a genetically determined and long-overlooked contributor to residual ASCVD risk.”

Recent Developments in the ASCVD Market



In October 2025, Amgen presented detailed results from the Phase III VESALIUS-CV clinical trial of REPATHA at the 2025 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In August 2025, Novartis announced positive results from V-DIFFERENCE, a Phase IV study evaluating inclisiran compared to placebo, in patients with hypercholesterolemia who have not achieved guideline-recommended low-density LDL-C goals. In August 2025, NewAmsterdam Pharma announced that the EMA had validated the Marketing Authorization Application for obicetrapib 10 mg monotherapy and 10 mg obicetrapib plus 10 mg ezetimibe fixed-dose combination for patients with primary hypercholesterolemia, both heterozygous familial and non-familial or mixed dyslipidemia.

What is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease?

ASCVD is a chronic medical disorder marked by the accumulation of fatty plaques along the inner lining of arteries. These plaques are composed of cholesterol, lipids, calcium, and cellular debris. As they gradually harden and enlarge, they cause the arteries to narrow, restricting blood flow to essential organs and tissues. ASCVD is a progressive condition that can involve multiple vascular beds across the body, including the coronary arteries of the heart, the cerebral arteries of the brain, and the peripheral arteries of the limbs. Its most common clinical forms include Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), cerebrovascular disease such as stroke, and Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD). In many cases, ASCVD remains asymptomatic until significant arterial narrowing or blockage occurs. When symptoms do develop, they may include chest pain (angina), shortness of breath, myocardial infarction, stroke, limb ischemia associated with PAD, and abdominal pain.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The ASCVD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the United States, systemic inflammation–associated ASCVD cases were estimated at approximately 17 million in 2024.

The atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market report



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD

Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD Systemic inflammation in ASCVD

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market CAGR 4.9% Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Size USD 23 Billion Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Companies Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Newamsterdam Pharma, Menarini, Resverlogix, LIB Therapeutics, Astrazeneca, Merck, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk, Dalcor Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Jiangsu Vcare Pharmaceutical Technology, Esperion Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Otsuka, AGEPHA PHARMA, Amarin Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies Olpasiran (AMG 890), Obicetrapib (TA-8995), Apabetalone (RVX000222), Pelacarsen (TQJ230), Lerodalcibep (LIB-003), Laroprovstat (AZD0780), Enlicitide Decanoate (MK-0616), Maridebart Cafraglutide (MarTtide/AMG 133), Orforglipron (LY3502970), Muvalaplin (LY3473329), Retatrutide (LY3437943), Lepodisiran (LY3819469), Olezarsen, Milvexian (BMS-986177; JNJ-70033093), Ziltivekimab (COR 001), Dalcetrapib, Asundexian (BAY2433334), Zodasiran, Zilebesiran, Vicagrel, REPATHA, LEQVIO, PRALUENT, NEXLETOL/NILEMDO, NEXLIZET/NUSTENDI, XARELTO, LODOCO, BRILINTA, VASCEPA/VAZKEPA, RYBELSUS, and others

Scope of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report



Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

1 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Key Insights 2 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, And Roa) 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Associated Diseases 7.3 Pathophysiology of Atherosclerosis 7.4 Risk Factors of ASCVD 7.5 Symptoms of ASCVD 7.6 Diagnosis 8 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Treatment 9 Epidemiology And Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Of ASCVD in the 7MM 9.4 The US 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in the US 9.4.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in the US 9.4.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in the US 9.4.4 Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in the US 9.4.5 Systemic inflammation in ASCVD in the US 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Patient Journey 11 Marketed Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Evolocumab (REPATHA): Amgen 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trial 11.2.5 Clinical Development 11.2.5.1 Clinical trials information 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 Inclisiran (LEQVIO): Novartis/Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 11.4 Alirocumab (PRALUENT): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 11.5 Bempedoic Acid (NEXLETOL/NILEMDO): Esperion Therapeutics/Daiichi Sankyo/Otsuka 11.6 Bempedoic acid and Ezetimibe (NEXLIZET/NUSTENDI): Esperion Therapeutics/Daiichi Sankyo 11.7 Rivaroxaban (XARELTO): Bayer/Johnson & Johnson 11.8 Colchicine (LODOCO): AGEPHA PHARMA 11.9 Ticagrelor (BRILINTA): Astrazeneca 11.10 Icosapent Ethyl (VASCEPA/VAZKEPA): Amarin Pharmaceuticals 11.11 Semaglutide Oral (RYBELSUS): Novo Nordisk 12 Emerging Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 Olpasiran (AMG 890): Amgen/Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 12.2.1 Drug Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst's View 12.3 Obicetrapib (TA-8995): Newamsterdam Pharma/Menarini 12.4 Apabetalone (RVX000222): Resverlogix 12.5 Pelacarsen (TQJ230): Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Novartis 12.6 Lerodalcibep (LIB-003): LIB Therapeutics 12.7 Laroprovstat (AZD0780): Astrazeneca 12.8 Enlicitide Decanoate (MK-0616): Merck 12.9 Maridebart Cafraglutide (MarTtide/AMG 133): Amgen 12.10 Orforglipron (LY3502970): Eli Lilly 12.11 Muvalaplin (LY3473329): Eli Lilly 12.12 Retatrutide (LY3437943): Eli Lilly 12.13 Lepodisiran (LY3819469): Eli Lilly 12.14 Olezarsen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals 12.15 Milvexian (BMS-986177; JNJ-70033093): Janssen Research & Development/Bristol-Myers Squibb 12.16 Ziltivekimab (COR 001): Novo Nordisk 12.17 Dalcetrapib: Dalcor Pharmaceuticals 12.18 Asundexian (BAY2433334): Bayer 12.19 Zodasiran: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 12.20 Zilebesiran: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals/Roche 12.21 Vicagrel: Jiangsu Vcare Pharmaceutical Technology 13 ASCVD Market: 7MM Analysis 13 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Outlook 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Outlook 13.3 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.4 Conjoint Analysis 13.5 Total Market Size of ASCVD in the 7MM 13.6 Market Size of ASCVD by Therapies in the 7MM 13.7 The US Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Size 13.7.1 Total Market Size of ASCVD in the US 13.7.2 Market Size of ASCVD by Therapies in the US 13.8 EU4 and the UK Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Size 13.9 Japan Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Size 14 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Unmet Needs 15 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views on ASCVD 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The US 17.2 EU4 And The UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of ASCVD 18 Bibliography 19 Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report Methodology

