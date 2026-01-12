Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market To Register Incremental Growth At A CAGR Of 4.9% During The Forecast Period (20252034) Delveinsight

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market in the 7MM is expected to show positive growth during the forecast period (2025–2034), mainly attributed to the launch of upcoming therapies such as Olpasiran (AMG 890) (Amgen/Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), Obicetrapib (TA-8995) (Newamsterdam Pharma/Menarini), Apabetalone (RVX000222) (Resverlogix), Pelacarsen (TQJ230) (Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Novartis), and others, and the increasing prevalence of ASCVD.
The atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market in the 7MM is expected to show positive growth during the forecast period (2025–2034), mainly attributed to the launch of upcoming therapies such as Olpasiran (AMG 890) (Amgen/Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), Obicetrapib (TA-8995) (Newamsterdam Pharma/Menarini), Apabetalone (RVX000222) (Resverlogix), Pelacarsen (TQJ230) (Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Novartis), and others, and the increasing prevalence of ASCVD.
DelveInsight's Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Insights
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Summary
The market size for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease was found to be USD 23 billion in the leading markets in 2024. The United States accounted for the largest atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease treatment market size, approximately 75% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. In 2024, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of ASCVD across the 7MM were approximately 65 million, and this burden is projected to rise over the forecast period. Key atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease companies, including Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Newamsterdam Pharma, Menarini, Resverlogix, LIB Therapeutics, Astrazeneca, Merck, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk, Dalcor Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Jiangsu Vcare Pharmaceutical Technology, and others, are actively working on innovative atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease drugs. Some of the key atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease therapies in clinical trials include Olpasiran (AMG 890), Obicetrapib (TA-8995), Apabetalone (RVX000222), Pelacarsen (TQJ230), Lerodalcibep (LIB-003), Laroprovstat (AZD0780), Enlicitide Decanoate (MK-0616), Maridebart Cafraglutide (MarTtide/AMG 133), Orforglipron (LY3502970), Muvalaplin (LY3473329), Retatrutide (LY3437943), Lepodisiran (LY3819469), Olezarsen, Milvexian (BMS-986177; JNJ-70033093), Ziltivekimab (COR 001), Dalcetrapib, Asundexian (BAY2433334), Zodasiran, Zilebesiran, Vicagrel, and others. These novel atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease therapies are anticipated to enter the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Discover which atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease medications are expected to grab the market share @ Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report
Sadaf Javed, Manager of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, commented:“While marketed therapies have cemented PCSK9 inhibition as a powerful intervention, uptake challenges have left room for innovation. This gap is now fueling a new wave of competition with oral, long-acting, and gene-editing approaches.”
Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market
Rising ASCVD Prevalence: In 2024, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of ASCVD across the 7MM was approximately 65 million, and this burden is projected to rise over the forecast period. Multiple factors influence the increase in diagnosed cases of ASCVD in the US. The growing elderly population heightens the number of people at risk, as age is a key risk factor for ASCVD. Furthermore, the prevalence of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol is on the rise. Established PCSK9 mAbs and the Emergence of Inclisiran: PCSK9 inhibitors remain central to the management of high-risk ASCVD. Amgen's evolocumab (REPATHA) and Sanofi/Regeneron's alirocumab (PRALUENT) are both monoclonal antibodies that directly block circulating PCSK9 protein. In contrast to the PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), Novartis' inclisiran (LEQVIO), a first-in-class siRNA, has charted a different trajectory. Inclisiran was first approved in the EU in late 2020. Launch of Emerging ASCVD Drugs: The dynamics of the ASCVD market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Olpasiran (AMG 890) (Amgen/Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), Obicetrapib (TA-8995) (Newamsterdam Pharma/Menarini), Apabetalone (RVX000222) (Resverlogix), Pelacarsen (TQJ230) (Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Novartis), Lerodalcibep (LIB-003) (LIB Therapeutics), Laroprovstat (AZD0780) (Astrazeneca), Enlicitide Decanoate (MK-0616) (Merck), Maridebart Cafraglutide (MarTtide/AMG 133) (Amgen), Orforglipron (LY3502970) (Eli Lilly), Muvalaplin (LY3473329) (Eli Lilly), and others.
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Analysis
The ASCVD therapeutic landscape is primarily centered on LDL-C–lowering agents, supported by lipid-modifying, antiplatelet, anti-inflammatory, and anticoagulant therapies across both primary and secondary prevention. Beyond cholesterol management, antithrombotic and inflammation-targeting therapies play a critical role in ASCVD treatment across the 7MM. AstraZeneca's ticagrelor (BRILINTA), approved in the US and EU in 2011, is indicated for: Learn more role of PCSK9 inhibitors and inclisiran in market growth @ Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Market
Patients with acute coronary syndrome Patients with a history of myocardial infarction Secondary prevention through reduction of recurrent ischemic events Low-dose colchicine (LODOCO, 0.5 mg) represents a newer inflammation-focused strategy:
Approved in the US in 2023 and increasingly adopted in Europe Reduces major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with established ASCVD Acts by targeting vascular inflammation rather than lipid levels PCSK9 inhibition remains a cornerstone therapy for high-risk ASCVD patients:
Evolocumab (REPATHA, Amgen) and alirocumab (PRALUENT, Sanofi/Regeneron) are monoclonal antibodies that neutralize circulating PCSK9 Inclisiran (LEQVIO, Novartis) is a first-in-class siRNA therapy, approved in Europe in late 2020, offering a differentiated mechanism and dosing profile Despite strong clinical validation, real-world adoption challenges for existing PCSK9 inhibitors have opened the door to next-generation therapies Emerging approaches include oral agents, Long-acting injectables, and gene–editing–based strategies. Several late-stage candidates are currently in Phase III development, including Obicetrapib, MK-0616, Lerodalcibep, Olpasiran, and others. These next-generation therapies aim to further lower LDL-C, reduce elevated Lp(a), and ultimately mitigate ASCVD risk across the 7MM.
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Competitive Landscape
Some of the drugs in the ASCVD clinical trial landscape include Olpasiran (AMG 890) (Amgen/Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), Obicetrapib (TA-8995) (Newamsterdam Pharma/Menarini), Apabetalone (RVX000222) (Resverlogix), Pelacarsen (TQJ230) (Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Novartis), Lerodalcibep (LIB-003) (LIB Therapeutics), Laroprovstat (AZD0780) (Astrazeneca), Enlicitide Decanoate (MK-0616) (Merck), Maridebart Cafraglutide (MarTtide/AMG 133) (Amgen), Orforglipron (LY3502970) (Eli Lilly), Muvalaplin (LY3473329) (Eli Lilly), and others.
NewAmsterdam Pharma's Obicetrapib is a novel, highly selective cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor under development for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). The agent lowers LDL-C by blocking CETP activity, thereby reducing hepatic cholesterol levels, increasing LDL receptor expression, and enhancing LDL clearance. Preclinical studies have shown that CETP inhibition with obicetrapib significantly decreases LDL-C through these mechanisms. The drug is currently being investigated in a Phase III clinical trial.
Amgen's Olpasiran is an investigational small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy developed by Amgen for lowering elevated lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] levels in adults with ASCVD. It acts via RNA interference to suppress Lp(a) production in hepatocytes by specifically inhibiting its expression. Olpasiran is presently undergoing evaluation in a Phase III clinical trial.
Novo Nordisk's Ziltivekimab is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to address inflammation associated with cardiovascular disease by selectively inhibiting interleukin-6 (IL-6), a key pro-inflammatory cytokine. The therapy is currently in Phase III clinical development. Data presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Session indicate that ziltivekimab has shown encouraging reductions in multiple inflammatory and thrombotic biomarkers associated with atherosclerosis.
Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, commented:“The ASCVD clinical trial landscape is undergoing a notable transition, moving beyond traditional LDL-C–focused strategies toward more targeted, mechanism-based interventions for cardiovascular risk reduction. The advancement of late-stage candidates such as Amgen's olpasiran and Ionis/Novartis' pelacarsen highlights the increasing clinical and commercial emphasis on lipoprotein(a), a genetically determined and long-overlooked contributor to residual ASCVD risk.” To know more about upcoming therapies expected to reshape ASCVD treatment, visit @ Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Medication
Recent Developments in the ASCVD Market
In October 2025, Amgen presented detailed results from the Phase III VESALIUS-CV clinical trial of REPATHA at the 2025 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine. In August 2025, Novartis announced positive results from V-DIFFERENCE, a Phase IV study evaluating inclisiran compared to placebo, in patients with hypercholesterolemia who have not achieved guideline-recommended low-density LDL-C goals. In August 2025, NewAmsterdam Pharma announced that the EMA had validated the Marketing Authorization Application for obicetrapib 10 mg monotherapy and 10 mg obicetrapib plus 10 mg ezetimibe fixed-dose combination for patients with primary hypercholesterolemia, both heterozygous familial and non-familial or mixed dyslipidemia.
What is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease?
ASCVD is a chronic medical disorder marked by the accumulation of fatty plaques along the inner lining of arteries. These plaques are composed of cholesterol, lipids, calcium, and cellular debris. As they gradually harden and enlarge, they cause the arteries to narrow, restricting blood flow to essential organs and tissues. ASCVD is a progressive condition that can involve multiple vascular beds across the body, including the coronary arteries of the heart, the cerebral arteries of the brain, and the peripheral arteries of the limbs. Its most common clinical forms include Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), cerebrovascular disease such as stroke, and Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD). In many cases, ASCVD remains asymptomatic until significant arterial narrowing or blockage occurs. When symptoms do develop, they may include chest pain (angina), shortness of breath, myocardial infarction, stroke, limb ischemia associated with PAD, and abdominal pain.
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology Segmentation
The ASCVD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the United States, systemic inflammation–associated ASCVD cases were estimated at approximately 17 million in 2024.
The atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market report
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD Systemic inflammation in ASCVD Download the report to understand impact of diabetes/obesity/hypertension on ASCVD burden @ Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Options
| Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report Metrics
| Details
| Study Period
| 2020–2034
| Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report Coverage
| 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
| Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market CAGR
| 4.9%
| Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Size
| USD 23 Billion
| Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Companies
| Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Newamsterdam Pharma, Menarini, Resverlogix, LIB Therapeutics, Astrazeneca, Merck, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk, Dalcor Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Jiangsu Vcare Pharmaceutical Technology, Esperion Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Otsuka, AGEPHA PHARMA, Amarin Pharmaceuticals, and others
| Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies
| Olpasiran (AMG 890), Obicetrapib (TA-8995), Apabetalone (RVX000222), Pelacarsen (TQJ230), Lerodalcibep (LIB-003), Laroprovstat (AZD0780), Enlicitide Decanoate (MK-0616), Maridebart Cafraglutide (MarTtide/AMG 133), Orforglipron (LY3502970), Muvalaplin (LY3473329), Retatrutide (LY3437943), Lepodisiran (LY3819469), Olezarsen, Milvexian (BMS-986177; JNJ-70033093), Ziltivekimab (COR 001), Dalcetrapib, Asundexian (BAY2433334), Zodasiran, Zilebesiran, Vicagrel, REPATHA, LEQVIO, PRALUENT, NEXLETOL/NILEMDO, NEXLIZET/NUSTENDI, XARELTO, LODOCO, BRILINTA, VASCEPA/VAZKEPA, RYBELSUS, and others
Scope of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Access and Reimbursement Discover more about which companies are leading the ASCVD market and forecasted to grow? @ Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Clinical Trials
