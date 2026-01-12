VINCI: ASF Successfully Issued An 8-Year €500 Million Bond

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 12 January 2026

ASF successfully issued an 8-year €500 million bond

ASF has successfully issued a €500 million bond due to mature in January 2034 and carrying an annual coupon of 3.375%.

With an oversubscription ratio of almost 4x, the bond issue reflects the market's trust in the company's credit ratings (Standard & Poor's: A-, stable outlook; Moody's: A3, stable outlook).

Performed under its EMTN programme, this issue enables ASF to extend its average debt maturity in excellent conditions considering the current situation in the credit market.

The joint bookrunners for the deal were BNP Paribas and Natixis (Global Coordinators), BofA Securities, CaixaBank, Commerzbank, NatWest Markets NV, RBC Capital Markets and Santander.

