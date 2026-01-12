HIP Video Promo Presents: Belle VEX Premieres New Music Video 'Mania' On Music-News

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Singer-songwriter Belle VEX is the poster child for transforming moments of frustration and limitation into art-music unafraid to protest, declare, and dissect the realities of life. Growing up in New England, the arts have always shaped his world, guiding his journey and aspirations from a young age. Unbeknownst to him, that path would be filled with unexpected twists and turns, including a move to California in pursuit of an acting career that quickly went haywire. Left badly injured, miserable, and uncertain of his next step, he uncovered a calling impossible to ignore.

As a multi-faceted artist, Belle VEX isn't concerned with chasing unrealistic ideals of success or catering to the expectations of an unforgiving industry; for him, music is a salve. What began as a way to express himself in moments of helplessness has transformed into a conduit for personal growth and self-discovery, one that continues to bolster his confidence and fuel his creative spirit as his diverse discography expands. When he pulls back the curtains of his soul, a relatable, resilient, and resonant voice emerges, speaking to anyone trying to make sense of their past on the road to a bright, bold future. In 2026, he's coming out stronger than ever before, gearing up to release a wave of new projects that trade his once-limiting perfectionism for grit, passion, and pure expression.

The word“Mania” evokes a certain kind of twisted imagery-walls closing in, wild rampages, hallucinations, erratic spirals. Anyone who has even brushed up against it knows it can feel like losing control completely-letting go of the reins and, in the process, losing all sense of self. While the story behind“Mania” stems from a frightening allergic reaction that wreaked havoc on Belle's life for months, causing him to act out in ways so uncharacteristic he barely recognized himself, he now looks back on that dark period with a fresh perspective. Belle VEX's modern, pop-EDM soundscape embodies all of the disorientation and anguish that accompany this feeling, pulling listeners into the swift current that pulses with the prowling murkiness of a life unmoored from reality. Now feeling much better, he can view the situation with newfound clarity, fully acknowledging that his breakdown, though not his fault, hurt people. And now that he's“made it out,” he knows it's up to him to make things right.

Mirroring the aesthetic of Belle VEX's last installment,“Nobody, But Me,” the“Mania” music video positions him as an artist steadily carving out a bold signature style-one that exposes a previously unexplored, unrefined edge to his artistry. Both visuals are simple yet cinematic, mysterious yet rich with visceral imagery, but“Mania” is uniquely saturated with palpable, unfiltered emotion. It's like Belle VEX is reliving the days he can barely piece together, his world cloaked in a dense cloud, a blue haze. It isn't perfect-but intentionally gritty, an honest reflection from someone who truly lived it. And for viewers who appreciate an interconnected narrative, there might be more than meets the eye: a second look through Belle VEX's expansive catalog might reveal that not all details are coincidental. Those willing to search with a fine-toothed comb may just find the door to secrets that have been hidden in plain sight all along.

More Belle VEX at HIP Video Promo

More Belle VEX on his website

More Belle VEX on Instagram