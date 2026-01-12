Aviva Unveils Larry Greenspon Community Commons And Launches 2026 Concert Series

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Aviva Senior Living proudly unveiled the newly named Larry Greenspon Community Commons on Tuesday, January 7, marking the launch of a transformative, multi-year refurbishment initiative at the Sarasota retirement community that was announced in November 2025.

The Larry Greenspon Community Commons serves as the central gathering space for residents of Kobernick Independent Living. The space includes the Greenspon Bistro and the Greenspon Dining Room, both newly named in recognition of Greenspon's longstanding support of Aviva Senior Living.

The naming reflects the beginning of a broader renovation effort that will include a complete redesign of the Community Commons in 2026, along with additional updates planned for key areas across the 27-acre campus. These improvements are made possible through the generosity of Larry Greenspon, a prominent Sarasota philanthropist. Greenspon is widely known for his philanthropic leadership throughout Sarasota, supporting numerous nonprofit organizations and community initiatives.

The celebration also marked the inaugural performance of the Ernie Kretzmer Concert Series, a yearlong collection of free concerts for Aviva residents and members of the greater community. The series honors the late Ernie Kretzmer, a dedicated advocate for the performing arts in Sarasota.

During a memorial event at Aviva's Kretzmer Center, Ernie's children, Peter Kretzmer and Wendy Manto, announced their underwriting of the concert series in recognition of their father's legacy. Additional support for the series is provided by the Alan E. Feen Charitable Fund and Barbara Feen Newman Trustee.

The opening concert featured local composer Marco Jiminez, who first began performing for Aviva residents when he was six years old. Now a Juilliard School student, Jiminez returned to launch the 2026 series, playing the same Steinway grand piano that he studied on under the guidance of his childhood teacher, the late Mona MacPhail.

“The generous support of donors like Larry and the Kretzmer family goes beyond a simple good deed or mitzvah,” said Jay Solomon.“Their kindness is the fuel that will help propel Aviva into an even brighter future. On behalf of all the residents and staff at Aviva we are so deeply grateful to the generosity and passion of our donors.”

About Aviva Senior Life

Founded in 1993, Aviva Senior Life is Sarasota's only not-for-profit rental senior living community offering the full continuum of lifestyle options. The campus is home to Kobernick Independent Living, Anchin Assisted Living & Memory Care, and Benderson Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation. Nestled in an oasis of beautiful local flora, residents of all faiths enjoy the security of communal living, with access to luxury amenities, award-winning programming, gourmet dining, and industry-leading wellness initiatives. Aviva is a 501(c)(3) organization and was named the 2023 Best Retirement Community by SRQ Magazine. For more information, visit avivaseniorlife. For information about the nonprofit and the impact of donations, visit avivaseniorlife.