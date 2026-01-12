403
Sunny Side's QUEEN OF WORLD Comedy Video Series Celebrating Year Of M-F Releases.
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The world needs universally appealing comedy and Sunny Side is doing its part.
QUEEN OF THE WORLD started releasing videos five days a week on Sunny Side YouTube, TikTok, and INSTAGRAM on Monday, January 13, 2025.
The whimsical comedy series is celebrating its first year anniversary by re-releasing the five videos with the most 2025 views.
Sunny Side YouTube started as an archiving project for the five man Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre comedy troupe but has been expanded to produce original comedy video series with similar comedy sensibilities. Duck Spots, a production company owned by Duck's Breath co-founder, Bill Allard, and son Richard Allard, is now releasing new comedy videos every Monday through Friday on Sunny Side YouTube.
QUEEN OF THE WORLD, DOCTOR SCIENCE, and KING OF THE WORLD are the current series being distributed on YouTube as well as TikTok@SunnySideComedyFun and INSTAGRAM@SunnySideComedyFun where the videos get the majority of their likes, comments, and views.
Below are the QUEEN OF THE WORLD comedy videos being released from Monday, January 12 to Friday, January 16 with the number of INSTAGRAM VIEWS that got them into the winner's circle.
Monday - January 12, 2026.
PASSWORDS
What we feared.
10.9K Views
Original release: May 9, 2025
Tuesday - January 13, 2026
TAYLOR
Bigger than the Beatles?
13.4K Views
Original release: January 15, 2025
Wednesday - January 14, 2026.
SIX SEVEN
Joke clarified.
15.8K Views
Original release: October 20, 2025
Thursday - January 15, 2026
BOUNCY HOUSES
Interesting future.
32.1K Views
Original release: March 6, 2025
Friday - January 16, 2026
HUMAN INTELLIGENCE
Proof
83.8K Views
Original release: February 3, 2025
QUEEN OF THE WORLD PRODUCTION TEAM
QUEEN: Susie Schoonmaker
WORRIED MAN: Sheldon Norberg
MUSIC: Joshua Raoul Brody
PRODUCTION: Duck Spots
"Sunny Side is searching for universally appealing comedy and QUEEN OF THE WORLD shoots for that elusive bulls-eye five days a week," says Bill Allard.
"As every comedian knows, comedy is trial and error. Why are these five comedy videos the most appealing of the 240 QUEEN OF THE WORLD episodes released in 2025? Nobody knows, even though everyone on the production team is convinced that each video produced and distributed is bulls-eye worthy."
