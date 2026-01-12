MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technip Energies announces dates for full-year 2025 results and 2026 quarterly results

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) today announces the planned dates for the release of its financial results for full-year 2025 and quarterly results for 2026. The company will publish its results on its website at technipenergies on the following dates:



FY 2025 Results: February 26, 2026

Q1 2026 Results: April 30, 2026

H1 2026 Results: July 30, 2026 9M 2026 Results: October 29, 2026

Financial results will be published at approximately 7:30 a.m. (CET) on the dates listed above and will be accessible through a press release on the company's website

Each announcement will be accompanied by a presentation for investors and analysts, followed by a webcast/conference call hosted by management. Details for accessing these events will be provided closer to each date.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information:

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations

Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne

Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager

Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne

