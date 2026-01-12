Sandman Signature Vancouver Downtown Debuts Following Landmark Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An iconic West Georgia Street hotel re-emerges with elevated design, premium comforts, and renewed sense of arrival in the heart of Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A familiar Downtown Vancouver landmark has entered an exciting new era. Sandman Hotel Group proudly announces the transformation of its West Georgia Street hotel, officially reintroducing the property as Sandman Signature Vancouver Downtown Hotel following a comprehensive, full-property reimagining. This significant upgrade underscores Sandman Hotel Group's continued confidence in Vancouver's Downtown core and its ongoing commitment to deliver elevated, design-forward stays in one of Canada's most dynamic urban destinations.

Situated in the heart of Downtown Vancouver, the newly branded Sandman Signature Vancouver Downtown Hotel features 303 refreshed guest rooms and suites, all thoughtfully redesigned to reflect the Signature brand's premium positioning. Guest accommodations have been fully refreshed with contemporary finishes, improved layouts, and deluxe linens designed to enhance comfort and sleep quality. Upgraded kitchenette suites provide added flexibility and convenience, making the hotel an ideal choice for both short visits and extended stays.

“This transformation represents an exciting new chapter for our hotel and our team. We're proud to welcome guests into a space that reflects the quality, comfort, and elevated experience the Signature brand is known for,” shares Rockey Yu, General Manager Sandman Signature Vancouver Downtown Hotel.“The renovations allow us to offer a more modern, comfortable stay while continuing to provide the warm, attentive service our guests expect when visiting Downtown Vancouver.”

Beyond the guestrooms, the hotel offers 3,937 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, ideal for business gatherings and social events alike. Guests can also unwind in the recently revitalized indoor pool and hot tub, against the vibrant backdrop of Downtown Vancouver. Convenient on-site dining further enhances the experience, catch the game at Shark Club Moxies