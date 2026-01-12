Institute Of Medicine Of Chicago Promises Strong Mission- Oriented Focus On Advancing Health Equity In 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC) is highly committed to advancing health equity by reducing healthcare disparities. The Institute's 2026 programs and initiatives focus on maternal & child health, preventive health, social determinants of health, behavioral health, pathways to lead - elevated blood lead levels in children and communities. Learn more here>

Since 1915, it has changed the landscape in healthcare and public health. See highlights and history here>.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago is a dynamic, forward-looking association that unites industry leaders, community advocacy groups, and experts throughout Chicagoland and the State of Illinois.

Our Fellows-comprising clinicians, doctors, dentists, pharmacists, nurses, lawyers, policymakers, advocates, academic leaders, hospital leaders, academics, industry leaders, and executives-are dedicated to driving meaningful change and to transforming the public and healthcare fields.

Jan. 1, 2026

Call for Nominations: 2026 Leadership Awards – Seven Categories - open to all.

Jan. 21, 2026

Event: 10TH State of Health of Chicago (Maggiano's Little Italy Chicago). Focus: Challenges and Opportunities to Advance Our Community's Health.

Eight impact leaders – interactive dynamic discussion.

Dr. Arti Barnes, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Illinois Dept. of Public Health

Dr. Kimberley Darey, MD, CEO & President, Edward - Elmhurst Hospital, Endeavor Health System

Mr. Ollie Idowu, JD, MPH, President + CEO, Illinois Primary Health Care Association

Dr. Ian Jasenof, MD, FACOG, MHA, CPE, Chief Medical Officer, Mile Square Center, University of Illinois Health Center

Dr. Simbo Ige, MD, MPH, Commissioner of the City of Chicago - Public Health

Dr. Doriane Miller, MD, Director, Center for Community Health & Vitality, University of Chicago Medical Center

Ms. Sana Syal, MPH, Senior Director of Programs & Strategic Impact Leader, Greater Chicago Food Depository

Dr. Lauren Smith, Chief Medical Officer, Cook County Health

Feb. 18, 2026

Webinar: A Public Health Opportunity: Addressing the Health Needs of Justice-Involved Individuals During Reentry

Wendi Wills El-Amin, MD, Associate Dean, Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Professor, Family and Community Medicine, Center for Family

Medicine in Springfield, Illinois.

Mar. 3, 2026

Call for Speakers: Maternal & Child Health Symposium planned for September 2026.

Webinar: Behavioral Health Workgroup: IOMC – Then, Now & Action Plan

Looking ahead:

April 21, 2026

Webinar: HPV- From Awareness to Action: Increasing HPV Vaccine Referrals in Dental Settings.

Jennifer Sukalski, PhD, MS, RDH, Assistant Professor, Preventive and Community Dentistry,

University of Iowa

May 2026

2026 Leadership Award Winners Announced

June 25, 2026

Event: 2026 IOMC Annual Leadership Awards & Annual Convening

Sept. 2026

Maternal & Child Health Symposium – 2nd Annual Convening – multiple speakers

Webinar: Oral Health & Maternal Health – What's the Connection?

Karin Weber-Gasparoni, DDS, PhD, Professor and Chair, Infant Oral Health Program Director, Dept.

of Pediatric Dentistry, University of Iowa College of Dentistry

Oct. 2026

Webinar: Lead Pathways to Exposure – National Lead Poisoning Prevention - LARC Foundation

Nov. 2026

Webinar: Food and Nutrition – Linked to Disease Prevention & Preventive Health

Dec. 2026

Event: Leadership Summit

Look for more details soon; many programs are accredited and offer CEU and CME credits. *Subject to change.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. To learn more about the Institute's initiatives and how to get involved, visit .

Interested in Sponsorship and more details? Send an email to....

Interested in Interviews? Send an email to...

Other questions? Send an email to....

Media Contact:

Deborah J. Hodges

312.709.2685

...

Interviews available upon request.

###