INTEGRATED MULTI-THREAT HEADBORNE SYSTEM PROTOTYPE TO BE FUNDED AND DEVELOPED FOR U.S. ARMY BY TEAM WENDY CERADYNE AND THEON INTERNATIONAL
About THEON GROUP
THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 240,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.
About Team Wendy Ceradyne
Team Wendy Ceradyne designs and manufactures advanced ballistic helmets for the US Department of Defense. Its parent company, Team Wendy, is dedicated to providing exceptional head protection systems designed from the inside out for those who risk their lives every day. Founded in 1997, Team Wendy is focused on the prevention of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in honor of the company's namesake Wendy Moore, who died tragically from a TBI following a ski accident.
As a leading supplier of helmet systems for military, law enforcement, search and rescue, and adventure sports, Team Wendy is steadfast in our dedication to the pursuit of improving head protection research, design and development, bringing more choice, better technology and reliable customer service to the industry.
Team Wendy is a part of Avon Technologies plc, a world leader in mission-critical protective equipment.
