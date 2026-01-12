Toll Brothers Opens Two New Model Homes At Camas Meadows Crossing In Camas, Washington

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portland-area home shoppers are invited to the grand opening celebration of the Brasada and Alderbook model homes on Saturday, January 17, 2026

CAMAS, Wash., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated grand opening of the Brasada and Alderbrook model homes at Camas Meadows Crossing, a new luxury townhome community located in Camas, Washington just 20 minutes from Portland, Oregon. The community will host a grand opening event on Saturday, January 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 3839 NW 65th Ave in Camas. Home shoppers are invited to attend the event to tour the new model homes and enjoy light fare.

Camas Meadows Crossing offers a collection of three-story townhomes featuring modern architecture and open-concept floor plans. Homes range up to 2,481 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms and attached 2-car garages with prices starting from the upper $500,000s. This community provides a premier location in the esteemed Camas School District and is conveniently situated across from the Camas Meadows Golf Club, with easy access to Lacamas Lake and downtown Camas.





"We are thrilled to unveil our stunning new model homes at Camas Meadows Crossing," said Nick Norvilas, Division President for Toll Brothers in the Portland area. "These new models showcase the exceptional architecture, spacious layouts, and high-end finishes that define the Toll Brothers brand, all in a location that offers unparalleled access to schools, outdoor recreation, and the charm of downtown Camas."

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Quick move-in homes showcasing curated fixtures and finishes selected by Toll Brothers design professionals are also available to tour during the event. These homes provide an exceptional opportunity for home shoppers seeking a move-in ready option with luxurious design features.

This low-maintenance community offers the perfect combination of elegance and convenience. Residents will enjoy the tax advantages of living in Washington state while being just minutes away from dining and boutique shopping in downtown Camas and nearby in Oregon, and 20 minutes from Portland International Airport. Recreational opportunities include the scenic Lacamas Heritage Trail, water activities at Lacamas Lake Park, and along walking paths that surround the community.





For more information about Camas Meadows Crossing or to attend the grand opening event on January 17th, call 844-900-8655 or visit.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

