Globaltech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia) Concludes 2025 Preparation Phase And Enters 2026 Positioned To Evaluate Up To USD 100 Million In Structured Capital Execution Across Southeast Asia









Jack Yang, Regional Director of GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia)





Following the public initiation of its deployment phase in mid 2025, GTH-Asia deliberately utilised the remainder of the year to prepare execution infrastructure, refine transaction structures, and validate operating partners across Thailand and the Philippines. During this period, the platform facilitated approximately USD 1 to 2 million in structured capital activity, executed selectively across asset linked and operating backed arrangements.

Rather than prioritising rapid scale, 2025 was treated as a build year focused on transaction discipline, asset verification, documentation standards, and capital oversight frameworks. This measured approach was intended to ensure that larger scale execution could be undertaken responsibly in subsequent phases.





Jack Yang, Regional Director of GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia), addressing partners and invited guests during a private stakeholder session.

“We saw 2025 as a year of readiness,” said Jack Yang, Regional Director of GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia).“We invested time in preparing the engine including structures, partners, and processes so that 2026 can be the year where execution accelerates in a controlled and disciplined manner.”

Entering 2026, GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia) is now open to evaluating structured deployment opportunities of up to USD 100 million, subject to transaction quality, asset support, and execution alignment. Deployment continues to be conducted on a private mandate basis, allowing flexibility in pacing, structure, and allocation sequencing rather than operating as a pooled investment fund.

The platform's mandate focus includes property linked and asset supported structures in Thailand, operating backed and SME linked opportunities in the Philippines, and select structured arrangements aligned with real economy activity across Southeast Asia.

As part of its ongoing engagement with partners and stakeholders, GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia) and JYSigma Business Consultancy will host a private Chinese New Year appreciation dinner in Malaysia, in early 2026. The event will bring together partners, collaborators, and invited prospects to reflect on the group's 2025 preparation phase and share perspectives on structured capital execution priorities for the year ahead.

The gathering is designed as a relationship driven and insight sharing forum, consistent with the group's preference for private engagement rather than public solicitation.

Looking ahead, GlobalTech Horizons Asia plans to execute cautiously but at greater scale, with continued emphasis on asset linkage, downside awareness, capital discipline over headline growth, and selective partnerships under a mandate based participation framework.

As alternative private capital structures continue to gain traction across Southeast Asia, the platform expects 2026 to mark a transition from preparation to measured and scalable execution.

About GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia)

GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia) is a regional platform focused on private structured capital arrangements across Southeast Asia. Operating on a mandate based model, GTH-Asia emphasises asset linked exposure, flexible execution, and disciplined capital allocation. The platform does not operate as a fund and does not provide guaranteed returns.

About JYSigma Business Consultancy

Founded in Singapore in 2023, JYSigma Business Consultancy (JBC) has quickly emerged as a trusted advisory partner for businesses seeking sustainable growth, market expansion, and operational excellence. With established operations across Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Dubai, JBC delivers tailored, high-impact consultancy services focused on strategic planning, SME empowerment, sales acceleration, and project structuring. By combining deep market insight with execution-driven support, JBC enables startups, SMEs, and growth-stage companies to scale with precision and confidence. Its founder-led approach ensures clients benefit from both strategic vision and hands-on expertise in navigating complex business challenges across Asia's dynamic markets.

Important Notice

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to participate in any investment or capital arrangement. Participation in private structured capital mandates involves risk, including the possible loss of capital. No guarantees or fixed returns are provided.





Press inquiries

GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia)

Address: Level 11, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Blvd, 018981, Singapore

Phone: +65 6653 4672

Website:

Email:...