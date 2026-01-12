Houston Company In The Spotlight For Misuse Of Client's Funds

DETAILS:

The billboards, which are an extension of a digital and print ad campaign launched in December, invite Houstonians to visit to learn more about Jeane Marie Swalm's story and share their own experiences of being mistreated by Houston Trust Company. As America navigates the largest intergenerational transfer of wealth in human history, millions of families are depending on companies like Houston Trust Company to manage their financial affairs. The Swalm family's experience highlights the perils that elderly Americans and their loved ones face when entrusting their assets to financial institutions that may not always act in the best interests of their clients.