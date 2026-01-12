Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Houston Company In The Spotlight For Misuse Of Client's Funds


2026-01-12 12:01:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mobile billboard campaign to run in downtown Houston profiling“Justice 4 Jeane” movement

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile billboards will be circulating throughout Houston on Tuesday calling attention to Houston Trust Company's alleged mistreatment of Jeane Marie Swalm, a 91-year-old grandmother who entrusted her life savings to the company, only to have them spend hundreds of thousands of dollars of her money on lawyers to defend themselves against charges of malfeasance.

WHO: "Justice 4 Jeane”
WHAT: Mobile billboard campaign
WHEN: Tuesday, January 13
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CDT
WHERE: Houston Trust Company (and surrounding area)
3737 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX
DETAILS: The billboards, which are an extension of a digital and print ad campaign launched in December, invite Houstonians to visit to learn more about Jeane Marie Swalm's story and share their own experiences of being mistreated by Houston Trust Company. As America navigates the largest intergenerational transfer of wealth in human history, millions of families are depending on companies like Houston Trust Company to manage their financial affairs. The Swalm family's experience highlights the perils that elderly Americans and their loved ones face when entrusting their assets to financial institutions that may not always act in the best interests of their clients.

To learn more, please visit .

Contact:...

