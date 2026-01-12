LECTRA: Half-Year Statement On The Liquidity Contract Second Half Of 2025
Half-year statement on the liquidity contract
Second half of 2025
Under the liquidity contract entered into by and between LECTRA and NATIXIS-ODDO BHF concerning LECTRA shares (FR0000065484), the following resources appeared in the liquidity account on December 31st, 2025:
- 38,361 LECTRA shares; € 322,391.
From July 1st, 2025 to December 31st, 2025, the volume of shares traded by our service provider NATIXIS ODDO BHF amounted to:
- 197,092 shares purchased, for an amount of € 4,639,541 (in 3 445 transactions); 190,908 shares sold, for an amount of € 4,510,093 (in 3,395 transactions).
It is recalled that, at the date of the previous half-year statement on June 30, 2025, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
- 34,096 LECTRA shares; € 313,942.
From January 1st, 2025 to June 30th, 2025, the volume of shares traded by our service provider NATIXIS ODDO BHF amounted to:
- 174,119 shares purchased, for an amount of € 4,478,906 (in 3,767 transactions); 177,410 shares sold, for an amount of € 4,595,582 (in 3,877 transactions).
Furthermore, it is recalled that, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract (October 1st, 2022), the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 34,096 LECTRA shares; € 313,942.
