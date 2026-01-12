Balance Sheet Of The Liquidity Contract With Natixis Oddo BHF SCA As Of December 31, 2025
|Purchases
|348,958 shares
|€ 389,221.00
|988 market transactions
|Sales
|372,229 shares
|€ 424,419.00
|1,278 market transactions
It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
- € 500,000.00
At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
- 164,183 shares € 246,158.00
Contacts
| Transgene:
Lucie LARGUIER
CFO
+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00
...
Attachment
-
20260112_BilanSemestriel_H2_2025_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment