Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Balance Sheet Of The Liquidity Contract With Natixis Oddo BHF SCA As Of December 31, 2025


2026-01-12 12:01:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strasbourg, January 12, 2026 – 06:00 p.m. CET


Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

  • 304,479 shares
  • € 147,574.00

In the second half of 2025, a total of:

Purchases 348,958 shares € 389,221.00 988 market transactions
Sales 372,229 shares € 424,419.00 1,278 market transactions


It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

  • € 500,000.00


At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

  • 164,183 shares
  • € 246,158.00

Transgene:
Lucie LARGUIER
CFO
+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00
...


