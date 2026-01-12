Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Planisware - Half-Yearly Report On The Liquidity Contract - H2 2025


2026-01-12 12:01:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Planisware SA to Rothschild Martin Maurel from May 13, 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account as of December, 31 2025:

  • 0 shares
  • € 1,825,400

During the period from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025 the following transactions were executed:

Number of transactions executed Traded volumes
in number of shares		 Traded volumes
in €
Buy 5,095 340,619 7,015,165.16
Sell 5,015 340,619 7,007,919.34

It is recalled that as of June 30, 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 0 shares
  • € 1,814,805

Attachment

  • 20260112 - Planisware - Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract

