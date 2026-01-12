Planisware - Half-Yearly Report On The Liquidity Contract - H2 2025
|Number of transactions executed
| Traded volumes
in number of shares
| Traded volumes
in €
|Buy
|5,095
|340,619
|7,015,165.16
|Sell
|5,015
|340,619
|7,007,919.34
It is recalled that as of June 30, 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 0 shares € 1,814,805
