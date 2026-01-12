IBA TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings) Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, January 12, 2026 06:00 PM Summary of the notification IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on December 23, 2025. In its notification, NS Partners Europe S.A indicated that following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights , the 1% threshold has been crossed downwards by NS Partners Europe S.A on 12-12-2025. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by: A parent company or controlling person P e rsons subject to the notification requirement:

Name Address (for legal entities) NS Partners Europe S.A 11 Boulevard de la Foire, L-1528 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Paolo FARAONE Christophe LENTSCHAT Grégoire NOTZ



Date on which the threshold is crossed: 12-12-2025

Threshold crossed (in %): 1%

Denominator: 40.514.619 Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

1. There is no natural person who directly or indirectly holds a sufficient percentage of the voting rights or a sufficient shareholding in the capital of the company.

2. There is no natural person who controls the company by other means (e.g. right to appoint or revoke main directors, veto rights, etc.). As a result, the ultimate controlling persons are the board members: Mr. Paolo FARAONE, Mr. Christophe LENTSCHAT, and Mr. Grégoire NOTZ.

Additional information

Partners Europe S.A., acting as AIFM of the fund Lux-Investment Professionals SICAV-FIS S.A. NS Partners Europe S.A., in agreement with Lux-Investment Professionals SICAV-FIS S.A. prospectus and the AIFM Voting right policy, may exercise the voting rights on a discretionary basis, without specific instructions from the unit holder of the fund.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB and Bloomberg IBAB). More information can be found at:

