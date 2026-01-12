Cloudnova And Carahsoft Partner To Enhance AWS Cloud Management, Governance And Optimization For The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Brings CloudSecOps and Cloud Monitoring Platform to Government Agencies

RESTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudNova Technologies and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CloudNova's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's CloudSecOps and Cloud Monitoring Platform, CloudCatcher, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft is a pivotal step in introducing CloudNova's flagship platform, CloudCatcher, to Public Sector teams navigating the complexities of modern DevSecOps and FinOps,” said Bary Azmi, CEO of CloudNova.“As cloud environments scale, Government agencies are increasingly compelled to innovate swiftly while maintaining control, compliance and robust security. Collaboratively, we are enabling these agencies to optimize cloud spending and budget management, bolster security and ensure compliance without compromising the quality of their critical operations.”

CloudCatcher is an intuitive, no-code platform designed to help Public Sector organizations monitor, protect and optimize their AWS cloud environments. With a quick and seamless setup, CloudCatcher delivers comprehensive visibility into cloud assets, security posture and spending efficiency.

Engineered for scale, security and simplicity, CloudCatcher delivers the following key advantages:



Tool consolidation: Single pane view of AWS cloud infrastructure cost, security and compliance

Minimum cybersecurity expertise needed: Actionable alerts and detailed remediation steps

Scalable and resilient: 100% serverless and microservices architecture

Multi-tenant or Single-tenant: Isolate CloudCatcher instance in a dedicated account

Industry certifications: ISO 27001 certified, AWS Well-Architectured, 3rd Party Penetration Testing High availability: Multi-region and availability zone support



“We are pleased to partner with CloudNova to bring their CloudCatcher platform to our Public Sector customers,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft.“CloudNova's CloudCatcher solution aligns well with our mission to empower Government agencies with secure, efficient and scalable cloud technologies. By simplifying cloud monitoring, compliance and cost management within a single intuitive platform, CloudCatcher enables agencies to strengthen security posture, optimize budgets and accelerate cloud innovation, all while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and performance.”

CloudNova's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or ...; or learn more about CloudNova's CloudCatcher platform here.

About CloudNova

CloudNova Technologies, based in Reston, VA, is a software development firm recognized as an AWS ISVA and Well-Architected Partner. We help support organizations by improving their cloud security, applying FinOps strategies for cost optimization, managing budgets and forecasts along with custom billing solutions, and ensuring ongoing visibility and monitoring across cloud environments.

Contact

Bary Azmi

(703) 470-1801

...

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

...