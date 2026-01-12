Avanafil (CAS 330784-47-9) Industry Report 2025: Global And Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 And Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Avanafil market offers opportunities through diverse applications and growing demand across regions like Europe, Asia, and North America. Key trends to watch include manufacturing innovations and regional price variations, with growth driven by end-use sectors and influenced by industry challenges and market drivers.

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avanafil (CAS 330784-47-9) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report on Avanafil provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Avanafil market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.

It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.

The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Avanafil.

The Avanafil global market report covers the following key points:



Avanafil description, applications and related patterns

Avanafil market drivers and challenges

Avanafil manufacturers and distributors

Avanafil prices

Avanafil end-users Avanafil downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:



What were the main trends of the global Avanafil market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Avanafil market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Avanafil market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Avanafil market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry? And many others

Key Topics Covered:

1. AVANAFIL

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information

2. AVANAFIL APPLICATIONS

3. AVANAFIL MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. AVANAFIL PATENTS

5. AVANAFIL WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Avanafil market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Avanafil supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Avanafil market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.

6. MANUFACTURERS OF AVANAFIL

6.1. Avanafil manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Avanafil manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Avanafil manufacturers in North America

6.4. Avanafil manufacturers in RoW

7. SUPPLIERS OF AVANAFIL

7.1. Avanafil suppliers in Europe

7.2. Avanafil suppliers in Asia

7.3. Avanafil suppliers in North America

7.4. Avanafil suppliers in RoW

8. AVANAFIL WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Avanafil market

8.2. Avanafil supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Avanafil market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)

9. AVANAFIL MARKET PRICES

9.1. Avanafil prices in Europe

9.2. Avanafil prices in Asia

9.3. Avanafil prices in North America

9.4. Avanafil prices in RoW

10. AVANAFIL END-USE SECTOR

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900