PRSA Foundation Announces 2026 Board Of Directors And Expands Scholarship Support For Emerging PR Talent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PRSA Foundation announced its 2026 Board of Directors and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing diversity and expanding opportunity within the public relations profession.

Guided by its 2026 purpose statement,“Opening doors for the next generation of PR leaders,” the Foundation continues to broaden its support for students through scholarships, grants and industry partnerships that help launch meaningful careers.

The Foundation invests in emerging PR talent by awarding scholarships and grants to students active in PRSSA chapters, as well as other deserving undergraduate and graduate students across the United States and internationally. This includes students from a wide range of backgrounds who are pursuing careers in public relations, communications and related fields.

“Our mission has always been to open doors for the next generation of PR leaders, and we're proud to expand the number of scholarships and grants available in 2026. The continued growth of programs like Foster the Future shows what's possible when agencies, educators and industry leaders come together with a shared commitment to inclusion,” said Natan Edelsburg, chief partnerships officer, Muck Rack and 2026 PRSA foundation president.“We're focused on creating real opportunities for students who will shape the future of our profession.”

“The PRSA Foundation plays an essential role in building a more diverse and representative public relations community,” said Heide Harrell, APR, director of communications, Central Arkansas Water and 2026 PRSA Chair.“Their investment in students, supported by strong partnerships across the industry, ensures that talented emerging professionals have the resources they need to learn, grow and thrive. PRSA is proud to support the Foundation's work and to champion the next generation of communicators.”

The 2026 PRSA Foundation Board of Directors includes:



President, Natan Edelsburg, Chief Partnerships Officer, Muck Rack

President- Elect, Darrel Ng, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, Health Net

Immediate Past President, Thomas Bennett, Senior Vice President, FleishmanHillard

Treasurer, Kevin Waetke, APR, Fellow PRSA, Associate Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications, Sammons Financial Group

Secretary, Felicia Blow, Ph.D., APR, CEO and Founder, Walker Blow Consulting

Director, At-Large, Amber Arnold, SVP, Corporate Reputation and Head of DEI & Impact Communications, MikeWorldWide

Director, At-Large, Stephen Chavez, President & CEO, ChavezPR

Director, 2026 PRSA Chair, Heide Harrell, APR, Director of Communications, Central Arkansas Water

Director, At-Large, Stephanie Meyering, Director, Brand Communications, The Home Depot

Director, PRSA Representative, Christina Morton, APR, Director of Communications, Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association

Director, PRSA Representative, John Palmer, APR, Director of Media and Public Relations, Ohio Hospital Association

Director, At-Large, Teresa Valerio Parrot, Ed.D., APR, Principal, TVP Communications

Director, At-Large, Tyler Perry, Co-CEO, Mission North

Director, At-Large, Andréa Richardson, Principal & Cofounder, SPACE + SHIFT

Director, At-Large, Helen Shelton, Senior Partner, Global Chief Diversity Officer, Finn Partners

Director, PRSA Representative, Chuck Wallington, Ph.D., EVP and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Cone Health Director, PRSA Representative, Michael A. Brown, Sr., Ph.D, President, Right Fit Communications LLC



About the PRSA Foundation

The PRSA Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to promoting diversity among public relations professionals and companies so they can serve the public good and meet the needs of a diverse world. The Foundation supports programs that attract, assist and prepare young adults to enter the public relations profession, and works with employers and industry organizations to create workplace-based inclusion efforts that welcome and retain a diverse workforce. Headquartered in New York City, it was chartered under section 403 of the New York State Corporation Law as a not-for-profit organization. For more information, visit .

About PRSA

PRSA is the leading professional organization serving the communications community through a network of more than 400 professional and student chapters in the U.S., Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico. Guided by its Code of Ethics, PRSA empowers its members to succeed at every stage of their careers through a wide breadth of premium professional development programs, exclusive networking events and leadership opportunities. Signature events include the Anvil Awards and ICON, the premier annual gathering for communications professionals and students. For more information, visit .

Susan Belanich

212-460-1442

...

A key focus of the Foundation's work is