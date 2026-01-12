Recycled Plastic Market To Worth Over US$ 102.40 Billion By 2033 Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legally binding policies are shaping material flows and securing predictable market growth. EU producers are expected to source approximately 5.4 million tons of rPE, rPP, and rPET annually by 2030 under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, with demand forecasted to rise to 11.5 million tons per year by 2040. In the U.S., state-level legislation, such as California's requirement for 50% recycled content in beverage containers by 2030, is creating a strong regional pull for high-quality recycled plastics.

Chicago, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recycled plastics market was valued at 50.80 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 102.40 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2033.

Tangible demand in the recycled plastics market is accelerating, boosted by legally binding regulations and large-scale corporate procurement. EU producers will need to source about 5.4 million tons of rPE, rPP, and rPET annually by 2030 to fulfil the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation mandates. This figure is forecast to climb to 11.5 million tons per year by 2040 as rules expand. In the U.S., state-level actions, such as California's mandate for 50% recycled content in beverage containers by 2030, make significant regional demand pulls.

Request Sample Pages:

Major brand owners are translating sustainability goals into substantial, fixed demand. The Coca-Cola Company used 488,000 metric tons of rPET in 2023. Unilever's annual consumption has surpassed 164,000 tons. These volumes deliver the long-term offtake certainty required for recyclers to invest in new capacity. Further solidifying this demand, new investments are adding significant capacity. For instance, ExxonMobil's planned expansions in Texas will add 350 million pounds of annual advanced recycling capacity by 2026. Waste Management is also adding three new facilities in 2024 to increase its capacity by 1 million metric tons by 2026.

Global High-Purity Recycled Plastics Market Gains Strategic Value

A critical factor defining demand is the rapid expansion of regulatory approvals for food-contact recycled plastics. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Letters of No Objection (LNOs) to two dozen companies in the second half of 2024 alone, clearing their materials for use in food and drink packaging. These approvals are no longer limited to just PET; in 2024, the FDA cleared recycled HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, and PP from producers like NOVA Chemicals, Circulus Holdings, and Blue Polymers. The momentum has continued into 2025, with PureCycle Technologies receiving an LNO for its recycled polypropylene covering all food types.

This regulatory green light is allowing major capacity investments targeted specifically at the high-value food-grade segment. For instance, NOVA Chemicals' new Indiana facility is projected to produce more than 100 million pounds of FDA-compliant recycled LLDPE annually. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is also advancing the market by authorizing new recycling processes and revising evaluation criteria to facilitate approvals. These actions deliver the assurance that brand owners in the food and beverage sector need to fulfil their recycled content goals, creating a powerful and non-negotiable demand stream for high-purity materials in the recycled plastics market.

E-Waste Recycling Infrastructure Expands to Meet Corporate Sustainability Goals

Beyond packaging, the demand for recycled content in consumer electronics and durable goods is becoming a significant force in the recycled plastics market. Major tech companies are now combining substantial volumes of recycled materials into their products. For instance, HP Inc. has already utilized more than a cumulative one billion pounds of recycled plastic in its printers and computers. Dell is aiming to make more than half of its product content from recycled or renewable material by 2030. These commitments require sourcing hundreds of thousands of tons of high-quality recycled polycarbonate, ABS, and other engineering plastics.

This demand is fueling investment in specialized e-waste recycling infrastructure. Aurubis recently opened its first U.S. recycling plant in Georgia, a US$ 800 million facility created to process more than 180,000 tons of compliated materials like recycled electronics annually. As companies increasingly design products for circularity, the demand for recycled plastics in long-lasting goods will grow. This trend diversifies the recycled plastics market away from its conventional reliance on single-use packaging and creates stable, high-value end markets for materials recovered from a broad range of post-consumer products.

Recycled Plastic Bottles Command 69.7% Market Share Through Streamlined Collection

Plastic bottles hold a commanding 69.7% share in the recycled plastics market, a testament to their established collection infrastructure and economic viability. The ease of sorting and processing widely utilized beverage and household bottles makes them a prime candidate for recycling. Municipal recycling programs frequently prioritize bottle collection due to their high volume and relatively clean stream, distinguishing them from other plastic waste. Many consumer goods companies are increasingly determined to incorporate recycled content into new bottles, creating consistent demand. This preference also stems from the relatively uniform polymer type often found in bottles, simplifying the recycling process and yielding a more predictable output. The extensive history of bottle recycling has fostered strong material recovery facilities equipped for high throughput, contributing significantly to the consistent availability of recycled bottle materials. Furthermore, brand initiatives to meet sustainability pledges usually target bottle-to-bottle recycling, reinforcing market demand and further solidifying their impressive share within the Recycled plastics market.

Europe Leads the Recycled Plastics Revolution Through Circular Economy Policies

Europe keeps a strong position in the recycled plastics market, characterized by stringent regulations and a mature circular economy framework. Germany boasts some of the highest plastic packaging recycling rates globally, exceeding 60%. The European Union's Plastic Strategy is driving substantial investment in recycling capacity across member states. France has presented penalties for packaging that is not easily recyclable, spurring innovation. The UK is developing strong collection systems for flexible plastics, addressing a historically challenging waste stream. Scandinavian countries are excelling in chemical recycling pilot projects, exploring new avenues for plastic waste. Demand for recycled content in construction and agricultural films is steadily growing across the continent. Collaborations among different industries are fostering novel applications for recycled polymers. Investment in research and development for bio-based and recyclable plastics is a priority. Several European nations are implementing deposit return schemes, significantly boosting the collection of beverage containers.

Recycled Plastic Market Major Players:



B&B Plastics

B. Schoenberg & Co.

Clear Path Recycling

Custom Polymers, Inc.

Envision Plastics

Green Line Polymers

Green-O-Tech India

Jayplas

Kuusakoski Group Oy

KW Plastics, Inc.

MBA Polymers Inc.

Miller Waste Mills

Recycled Plastic Inc.

Plastipak Holdings

Recyclex S.A.

Seraphim Plastics

UltrePET, LLC

Veolia Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Source



Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Synthetic Fibers

Rigid Plastics & Foams Others

By Type



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE) - LPDE & HDPE

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyamide (PA) Others

By Recycling Method



Thermal decomposition

Heat compression

Distributed recycling

Pyrolysis Others

By End-User



Packaging (Bottles, Containers, Bags & Films, Strapping, Others)

Building & Construction (Carpets & Rugs, Lumber, Pipe, Furnishings, Others)

Textiles

Automotive (Batteries, Others)

Electrical & Electronics Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South America

For more information about this report visit:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Astute AnalyticaPhone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)For Sales Enquiries:Website:Follow us on:

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries:... Website: