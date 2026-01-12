$7.5 Billion RNA Sequencing Services Market Opportunity Outlook, 2035

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Sequencing Service Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Sequencing Method, Application Area, End User Industry and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The RNA sequencing service market is predicted to experience substantial growth, climbing from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. As an essential technique for profiling the complete spectrum of RNA produced by cells, RNA sequencing continues to evolve, supported by technological advancements. This evolution has positioned next-generation sequencing (NGS) as the industry favorite, offering reduced costs and swift processing times.

Despite progress, challenges such as sequencing large genes, human resource scarcity, and inadequate data analysis tools persist. The high investment needed for NGS infrastructure has prompted many industry players to favor outsourcing to enhance results. Currently, over 70 firms provide RNA sequencing services, with innovative efforts evidenced by over 340 recent patents.

The sector has received significant support, with the National Institutes of Health awarding grants totaling USD 486 million to drive R&D initiatives. This burgeoning interest and the technique's widespread applicability suggest robust market growth during the forecast period.

RNA Sequencing Services Market: Key Insights



Approximately 75 global players are active in RNA sequencing services, with a sizeable number of these firms being US startups established post-2010.

A majority (38%) of service providers focus on small RNA and mRNA sequencing, with Illumina being the predominant platform.

Efforts to expand service portfolios and adopt advanced sequencing platforms are underway to gain a competitive advantage.

More than 340 patents related to RNA sequencing have been filed/granted to safeguard intellectual property.

In recent years, grants worth USD 1.03 billion have been allocated to support research and innovation within this space.

Transcriptome profiling through RNA sequencing is widely used in the life sciences, creating diverse market opportunities. Platforms with shorter turnaround times are expected to yield higher profitability for RNA sequencing service providers.

RNA Sequencing Service Market: Market Segments



Next Generation Sequencing Service Market Likely to Capture Majority of Market Share: NGS methods dominate the RNA sequencing service market, capturing approximately 95% of market share, a trend anticipated to persist.

Hospitals Dominate RNA Sequencing Service Market: Hospitals constitute around 45% of market share, with significant growth expected at a notable CAGR. North America Leads RNA Sequencing Service Market: Currently holding 37% of market share, North America is expected to maintain its dominance.

RNA Sequencing Services Market: Research Coverage



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis focusing on key segments: sequencing method, application area, end-user, and geographical regions.

Comprehensive analysis of RNA sequencing service providers, including company size, service offerings, and platform types.

Competitive analysis examining company strength and service portfolio.

Detailed analysis of patents since 2018, exploring patent type, location, and emerging focus areas.

Grants analysis based on year, amount, institute, purpose, and recipient location. Porter's Five Forces analysis exploring competitive dynamics and potential market entrants.

Key Questions Answered in This Report



How many companies are engaged in this market and who leads?

What factors are expected to influence market evolution?

What are the current and future market sizes and CAGRs? How will market opportunities be distributed across key segments?

Reasons to Buy This Report



Detailed market analysis with revenue projections valuable for both established and emerging market players.

Understanding competitive dynamics to optimize market positioning and develop effective strategies. A comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, and trends to leverage growth potential.

Additional Benefits



Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team

Key Attributes