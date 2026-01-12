$7.5 Billion RNA Sequencing Services Market Opportunity Outlook, 2035

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities lie in next-generation sequencing methods, with hospitals as major end-users and North America as a dominant region
Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Sequencing Service Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Sequencing Method, Application Area, End User Industry and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The RNA sequencing service market is predicted to experience substantial growth, climbing from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. As an essential technique for profiling the complete spectrum of RNA produced by cells, RNA sequencing continues to evolve, supported by technological advancements. This evolution has positioned next-generation sequencing (NGS) as the industry favorite, offering reduced costs and swift processing times.
Despite progress, challenges such as sequencing large genes, human resource scarcity, and inadequate data analysis tools persist. The high investment needed for NGS infrastructure has prompted many industry players to favor outsourcing to enhance results. Currently, over 70 firms provide RNA sequencing services, with innovative efforts evidenced by over 340 recent patents.
The sector has received significant support, with the National Institutes of Health awarding grants totaling USD 486 million to drive R&D initiatives. This burgeoning interest and the technique's widespread applicability suggest robust market growth during the forecast period.
RNA Sequencing Services Market: Key Insights
Approximately 75 global players are active in RNA sequencing services, with a sizeable number of these firms being US startups established post-2010. A majority (38%) of service providers focus on small RNA and mRNA sequencing, with Illumina being the predominant platform. Efforts to expand service portfolios and adopt advanced sequencing platforms are underway to gain a competitive advantage. More than 340 patents related to RNA sequencing have been filed/granted to safeguard intellectual property. In recent years, grants worth USD 1.03 billion have been allocated to support research and innovation within this space. Transcriptome profiling through RNA sequencing is widely used in the life sciences, creating diverse market opportunities. Platforms with shorter turnaround times are expected to yield higher profitability for RNA sequencing service providers.
RNA Sequencing Service Market: Market Segments
Next Generation Sequencing Service Market Likely to Capture Majority of Market Share: NGS methods dominate the RNA sequencing service market, capturing approximately 95% of market share, a trend anticipated to persist. Hospitals Dominate RNA Sequencing Service Market: Hospitals constitute around 45% of market share, with significant growth expected at a notable CAGR. North America Leads RNA Sequencing Service Market: Currently holding 37% of market share, North America is expected to maintain its dominance.
RNA Sequencing Services Market: Research Coverage
Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis focusing on key segments: sequencing method, application area, end-user, and geographical regions. Comprehensive analysis of RNA sequencing service providers, including company size, service offerings, and platform types. Competitive analysis examining company strength and service portfolio. Detailed analysis of patents since 2018, exploring patent type, location, and emerging focus areas. Grants analysis based on year, amount, institute, purpose, and recipient location. Porter's Five Forces analysis exploring competitive dynamics and potential market entrants.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
How many companies are engaged in this market and who leads? What factors are expected to influence market evolution? What are the current and future market sizes and CAGRs? How will market opportunities be distributed across key segments?
Reasons to Buy This Report
Detailed market analysis with revenue projections valuable for both established and emerging market players. Understanding competitive dynamics to optimize market positioning and develop effective strategies. A comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, and trends to leverage growth potential.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 196
| Forecast Period
| 2025-2035
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $3.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
| $7.5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Abclonal Active Motif Admera Health Agendia Agilent Technologies AgriGenome Labs Allen Institute Almac Applied Biological Materials Arraystar Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF) Back Bay Life Science Advisors BaseClear BGI Bioarray Genetics BioCat BioChain BioDynami Biogazelle (acquired by CellCarta) Biokart India Bioneer Bio-Rad Bioserve Biotechnologies (a subsidiary of Reprocell Company) Brigham and Women's Hospital C2i Genomics CD Genomics CeGaT Celemics Cellecta Clevergene Biocorp Columbia University Health Sciences Creative Biogene Creative Biolabs Creative BioMart CureVac DiaCarta Diagenode (acquired by Hologic) Diagnomics DNA Link DNAVision Duke Center for Genomic and Computational Biology Eclipse Bioinnovations Enzo Life Sciences Eremid Research Services Eurofins Genomics Fasteris Firalis Fluidigm Frontage Laboratories Garvan Institute of Medical Research GB HealthWatch GCC Biotech GENEWIZ (acquired by Azenta Life Sciences) Genome Quebec GenomeScan Genome Technology Access Center (a part of Washington University) Genomix4Life Genotypic Technology GenXPro Grail Harvard Medical School Icahn School of Medicine IGA Technology Services Illumina IntegraGen (acquired by OncoDNA) Integrated DNA Technologies Isogen Life Science Johns Hopkins University Koninklijke Philips LC Sciences Lexogen Loop Genomics Macrogen Massachusetts General Hospital Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Mayo Clinic MedGenome Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Messenger Biopharma MGI Microsynth Molecular Research (MR DNA) myGenomics New England Biolabs (NEB) Norgen Biotek Novogene Nucleome Informatics Omega Bioservices Otogenetics Oxford Nanopore Technologies Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) PerkinElmer PhalanxBio (a subsidiary of Phalanx Biotech) Psomagen Q2 Solutions QIAGEN Quick Biology RealSeq Biosciences RefGen Biotechnology RNA Society Roche SeqMatic Source BioScience SRM Institute of Science and Technology Stanford University Swift Biosciences (acquired by Integrated DNA Technologies) System Biosciences (SBI) Takara Bio TAmiRNA Tecan Thermo Fisher Scientific TIANGEN Biotech TriLink BioTechnologies Ultima Genomics University of California University of Pennsylvania Vazyme Biotech Xcelris Genomics Yaazh Xenomics Yale University YouSeq Zymo Research
