MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 12 January 2026

Christophe Ferrer and Thierry Mirville

join VINCI's Executive Committee

Christophe Ferrer has been appointed Vice-President, Business Development of VINCI and joined the Executive Committee, replacing Christophe Pelissié du Rausas following his retirement.

A graduate of HEC Paris, Christophe Ferrer started his professional career at VINCI in 2006 as Project Manager in the Investor Relations Department. He then built a largely international career at VINCI Construction, first as Administrative and Financial Manager on major projects then as Financial Director of Eurovia in the United Kingdom. He became the VINCI Group's Director of Cash Management and Financing in 2021, and also oversees the Tax Department.

Thierry Mirville, who was appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer of VINCI on 1 October 2025, has also joined the Group's Executive Committee.

A graduate of ESSEC Business School and of the Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris, Thierry Mirville began his professional career in 1991 at GTIE (a subsidiary of Compagnie Générale de Eaux at the time, which became a VINCI subsidiary in 1997 and was renamed VINCI Energies in 2002). He was appointed Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Energies Deutschland in 2003 and became Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Energies in 2006. In 2018, he joined VINCI SA as head of the Treasury and Financing Department and Tax Department. In 2021, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the new VINCI Construction division, which includes construction and roadworks activities.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

...





Attachments



CP VINCI_nominations Comex_12012026_VA VINCI