Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Share Capital - December 31, 2025

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of

the Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

(Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Company name of the issuer: Renault S.A.

122 - 122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc

92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

(ISIN code: FR0000131906 – RNO)