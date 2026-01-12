(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information Paris, January 12, 2026 DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/10 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES Period of: January 5 to January 9, 2026 Issuer: Pluxee N.V. Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total

volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 30 866 12,9902 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 19 965 12,9517 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 500 12,7300 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 36 004 12,9968 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 19 996 12,9878 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 7-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 31 100 13,1981 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 7-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 24 900 13,1505 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 7-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 4 000 13,1063 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 8-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 37 242 12,7871 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 8-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 20 638 12,7765 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 8-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 4 120 12,7103 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 35 891 12,7505 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 25 109 12,7363 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 4 000 12,7400 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information:

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

... Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

...

