Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, January 12, 2026

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as at December 31, 2025:



0 GTT share €2,772,222

During the 2nd semester of 2025, the following were traded:



Bought: 183,355 shares for €29,996,344.55 (5,088 transactions) Sold: 183,355 shares for €29,964,059.48 (4,436 transactions)

As a reminder:



At the previous half-year statement, as of June 30, 2025, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:



0 GTT share

€2,804,507

At the implementation of the contract, the following assets were booked:



5,325 GTT shares €2,552,810

Attachment

GTT Half-year liquidity contract statement_December 31 2025