BUREAU VERITAS: Number Of Shares And Voting Rights As Of December 31, 2025
|Date
|Number of shares (1)
|Number of voting rights
|31/12/2025
|453,871,520
|
Theoretical number of voting rights: 560,821,818
Number of exercisable voting rights: 550,602,988
(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2025, if any.
|Bureau Veritas
|Head Office
|Tel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
|Société Anonyme
|Tour Alto
|Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
|(Limited liability corporation)
|4, Place des Saisons
|Share capital of EUR 54,464,582.40
|92400 Courbevoie
|RCS Nanterre 775 690 621
|France
Attachment
-
BUREAU VERITAS Number of shares and voting rights as of 2025 12 31
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment