$2.44 Bn Charger Revenue Management Software Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Opportunities In Dynamic Pricing, Cloud-Based Deployments, And Integration With Renewable Energy

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charger Revenue Management Software Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Charger Revenue Management Software Global Market Report 2025 offers indispensable data for strategists, marketers, and senior management to navigate this burgeoning market. As the sector experiences robust growth, this report highlights future trends set to shape the market over the next decade and beyond.

The charger revenue management software market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from $1.01 billion in 2024 to $1.2 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 19.6%. This growth continues from increasing electric vehicle (EV) adoption, expanded public charging infrastructure, and supportive government incentives. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $2.44 billion, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% due to complex billing models, regulatory compliance needs, and increased charging station installations in commercial areas.

Additionally, trends such as cloud deployment advancements, dynamic pricing algorithms, and the integration of renewable energy are shaping the market. The surge in EV adoption is a key factor propelling this growth. For example, nearly 14 million electric cars were sold globally in 2023, comprising 18% of total car sales. Charger revenue management software supports dynamic pricing, multiple payment options, and provides analytics for usage patterns and revenue forecasting, ensuring regulatory compliance.

Leading companies focus on innovations, especially in dynamic billing. In February 2025, MATRIXX Software launched MATRIXX Dynamic Billing, a platform facilitating comprehensive revenue management for charging stations. This system supports various billing models and provides instant billing transparency.

Mergers and acquisitions also play significant roles. In March 2022, SK E&S acquired EverCharge to capitalize on the U.S. EV charging market growth, enhancing SK E&S's presence in energy solutions. EverCharge specializes in EV charging solutions, including revenue management software for different user segments.

Prominent players in the market include Huawei Technologies, Accenture, Oracle, SAP, Ericsson, Nokia, Cognizant, and Amdocs, among others. Europe led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region. Countries covered in the market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

The global trade environment is impacting market dynamics, with U.S. tariff changes affecting the IT sector, particularly in hardware and software components essential for revenue management systems. Companies are responding by boosting domestic production and adopting AI-driven automation to enhance resilience.

The report offers comprehensive insights into the charger revenue management software market, including size, regional shares, trends, and strategic recommendations to navigate the evolving international landscape effectively. This analysis covers revenue generated by providing services like energy monitoring, automated billing, customer payment processing, and remote diagnostics.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:



Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

Application: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations; Public Charging Networks; Fleet Management; Residential Charging End-User: Commercial; Residential; Utilities; Fleet Operators

Subsegments:



Software: Revenue Management Platform; Billing and Invoicing Software; Payment Gateway Integration; Subscription Management Software; Analytics and Reporting Tools; Fraud Detection and Risk Management Services: Implementation and Integration Services; Consulting and Advisory Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Training and Customer Enablement Services; Customization and Development Services

Key Attributes:

