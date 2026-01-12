Subcritical Systems Announces Planned Licensing Pathway For Accelerator-Driven Subcritical Energy Amplifier Under Existing NRC Regulations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subcritical Systems Inc., an Austin-based energy technology company, announced today that it plans to pursue licensing for its accelerator-driven subcritical energy system under the existing U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) regulatory framework, following recent regulatory engagement with the NRC.

Based on discussions with the NRC and a formal response to the company's white paper, Subcritical Systems anticipates licensing its subcritical Energy Amplifier system under 10 CFR Part 70, with the associated particle accelerator regulated under 10 CFR Part 30, consistent with current regulations and precedent.

The Subcritical Systems Energy Amplifier concept uses a high-power particle accelerator to drive fission in a deeply subcritical nuclear assembly, remaining safely below criticality under all operating and design-basis conditions. Because the fission process is externally driven by the accelerator, shutdown is immediate upon cessation of the beam, and the system incorporates passive decay heat removal.

“Engaging with the NRC early has been an important step in establishing a clear and responsible regulatory pathway for this technology,” said Stuart Henderson, PhD, Chief Technical Officer of Subcritical Systems and former Director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility.“The existing Part 70 and Part 30 framework provides a viable structure for licensing accelerator-driven subcritical systems without the need for new rulemaking, while maintaining the NRC's rigorous safety standards. We are grateful to the NRC staff for their early engagement and constructive dialogue as we advance this work.”

Subcritical Systems has worked closely with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP on its regulatory strategy, including with partner Jeff Merrifield, a former NRC Commissioner, and partner Anne Leideich, as the company reached this milestone and prepares for future licensing activities.

Subcritical Systems was incorporated in early 2025 to bring the Energy Amplifier concept to the United States, building on decades of accelerator and subcritical system research conducted at U.S. national laboratories and research institutions. Similar accelerator-driven systems are currently under construction in Europe and China.

The company plans to continue technical development and regulatory engagement as it advances toward domestic deployment of accelerator-driven subcritical energy systems for future commercial applications.

About Subcritical Systems

Subcritical Systems Inc. is an Austin-based energy technology company working to bring accelerator-driven subcritical nuclear energy systems to the United States. The company combines high-power particle accelerators with deeply subcritical nuclear assemblies to develop a new class of Energy Amplifiers designed to be inherently safe, controllable, and scalable. Building on decades of U.S. scientific leadership in accelerator and nuclear physics, Subcritical Systems aims to translate proven research into commercially deployable energy technology that supports long-term energy security, advanced manufacturing, and industrial innovation.

