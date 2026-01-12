Assam CM Distributes 296 Job Letters To Tea Tribe, Adivasi Youth

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Jan 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday distributed appointment letters to 296 candidates from Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities selected through the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), asserting that large-scale induction of tea garden youth into government service would usher in long-term social transformation.

The appointment letters were handed over at a ceremony held at the GMCH Auditorium here. Of the total recruits, 130 candidates were appointed to Grade-IV posts, while 166 joined Grade-III services across various state government departments.

With these appointments, the total number of government jobs provided by the present state government has reached 1,56,679.

Recalling earlier recruitments, Sarma said candidates from Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities had already been appointed to teaching posts on November 12, to positions under the Assam Police and Home Department on December 8, and to technical and non-technical posts in the Health Department on December 24.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Assam has emerged as a pioneer by successfully implementing a common examination system for recruitment across departments.

Despite challenges ranging from ensuring error-free examinations to avoiding legal hurdles, the entire recruitment process was completed with transparency, he added.

Sarma said the state government introduced a three per cent reservation for eligible Adivasi and Tea Tribe youth in all Grade-III and Grade-IV posts to acknowledge their 200-year contribution to Assam's tea industry.

He noted that nearly 1,000 candidates from these communities have been appointed under this quota so far, describing the recruitment drive as a catalyst for far-reaching socio-economic change.

The Chief Minister announced that the three per cent reservation would now be extended to Grade-I and Grade-II posts, enabling youth from tea garden areas to aspire for senior positions such as magistrates, police officers and professors.

This, he said, would also promote a competitive academic culture among students from these communities.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, Sarma said 30 MBBS seats are already reserved for Tea Tribe students in Assam's medical colleges, with 14 additional seats recently approved.

He also said 44 hostels are being constructed across the state for Tea Tribe and Adivasi students, while financial assistance is being provided under the Shahid Dayal Das Panika Self-Employment Scheme.

He further referred to the recent decision of the Assam Legislative Assembly to grant land rights to residents of tea garden“lines”.

Urging the newly appointed candidates to remain proud of their roots, the Chief Minister called upon them to serve tea garden areas with dedication and compassion, and to uphold high standards of public service.